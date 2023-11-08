Technology News
Samsung Galaxy A05s Now Available In a More Affordable 4GB RAM Variant in India: Price, Offers

Samsung Galaxy A05s is powered by a Snapdragon 680 SoC.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 8 November 2023 10:07 IST
Samsung Galaxy A05s Now Available In a More Affordable 4GB RAM Variant in India: Price, Offers

Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung Galaxy A05s is offered in Black, Light Green, and Light Violet colour options

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy A05s sports a 6.7-inch full-HD+ PLS LCD display
  • The handset supports 25W wired fast charging with a 5,000mAh cell
  • The Galaxy A05s features a 50-megapixel triple rear camera unit
Samsung Galaxy A05s was launched in India earlier this year in October. The handset succeeds the Galaxy A04s, which was released in the country in October 2022 with an octa-core Exynos 850 SoC and a 5,000mAh battery with 15W wired fast charging support. The Galaxy A05s comes with considerable upgrades over the preceding model since it is powered by a Snapdragon 680 chipset and a 5,000mAh battery with 25W wired fast charging support. Initially, it launched in a single RAM + storage variant, however, the company has now introduced a new more affordable RAM + storage option.

Samsung Galaxy A05s price in India, availability

The Galaxy A05s was initially launched in India in a lone 6GB + 128GB variant at Rs. 14,999. Now, Samsung has confirmed that a new 4GB + 128GB variant is available online with a price of Rs. 13,999. The phone is offered in Black, Light Green, and Light Violet colourways.

Samsung's Galaxy A05s is available for purchase through Samsung exclusive and retail stores, as well as the official Samsung India website and other e-commerce sites. The company is claiming to offer cashback worth Rs. 1,000 to users making payments using SBI credit cards. EMI options are also extended via Samsung Finance+, NBFC and other banks starting at Rs. 1,150 per month.

Samsung Galaxy A05s specifications, features

Sporting a 6.7-inch full-HD+ (1,080 x 2,4000 pixels) PLS LCD display, the Galaxy A05s comes with Android 13-based One UI 5.1 OS out-of-the-box. The phone is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 680 SoC paired with up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB of inbuilt storage.

A triple rear camera unit is available on the Galaxy A05s and includes a 50-megapixel sensor with a wide-angle lens, a 2-megapixel sensor with a macro lens, and another 2-megapixel depth sensor. It also comes with a 13-megapixel front camera for selfies and video calls, which is placed in a centre-aligned waterdrop notch at the top of the display.

The Samsung Galaxy A05s packs a 5,000mAh battery with 25W wired fast charging support. The phone supports 4G LTE, dual band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, and USB Type-C connectivity. It is equipped with a 3.5mm audio jack, weighs 194 grams, and measures 168mm x 77.8mm x 8.8mm in size.

Samsung launched the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5 alongside the Galaxy Tab S9 series and Galaxy Watch 6 series at its first Galaxy Unpacked event in South Korea. We discuss the company's new devices and more on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy A05s, Samsung Galaxy A05s new storage variant, Samsung Galaxy A05s price in India, Samsung Galaxy A05s India launch, Samsung Galaxy A05s specifications, Samsung
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Vivo V29 Series, Vivo X90 Series, More Models Go on Sale At Discounted Prices During Its Diwali Sale

