Samsung Galaxy A05s was launched in India earlier this year in October. The handset succeeds the Galaxy A04s, which was released in the country in October 2022 with an octa-core Exynos 850 SoC and a 5,000mAh battery with 15W wired fast charging support. The Galaxy A05s comes with considerable upgrades over the preceding model since it is powered by a Snapdragon 680 chipset and a 5,000mAh battery with 25W wired fast charging support. Initially, it launched in a single RAM + storage variant, however, the company has now introduced a new more affordable RAM + storage option.

Samsung Galaxy A05s price in India, availability

The Galaxy A05s was initially launched in India in a lone 6GB + 128GB variant at Rs. 14,999. Now, Samsung has confirmed that a new 4GB + 128GB variant is available online with a price of Rs. 13,999. The phone is offered in Black, Light Green, and Light Violet colourways.

Samsung's Galaxy A05s is available for purchase through Samsung exclusive and retail stores, as well as the official Samsung India website and other e-commerce sites. The company is claiming to offer cashback worth Rs. 1,000 to users making payments using SBI credit cards. EMI options are also extended via Samsung Finance+, NBFC and other banks starting at Rs. 1,150 per month.

Samsung Galaxy A05s specifications, features

Sporting a 6.7-inch full-HD+ (1,080 x 2,4000 pixels) PLS LCD display, the Galaxy A05s comes with Android 13-based One UI 5.1 OS out-of-the-box. The phone is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 680 SoC paired with up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB of inbuilt storage.

A triple rear camera unit is available on the Galaxy A05s and includes a 50-megapixel sensor with a wide-angle lens, a 2-megapixel sensor with a macro lens, and another 2-megapixel depth sensor. It also comes with a 13-megapixel front camera for selfies and video calls, which is placed in a centre-aligned waterdrop notch at the top of the display.

The Samsung Galaxy A05s packs a 5,000mAh battery with 25W wired fast charging support. The phone supports 4G LTE, dual band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, and USB Type-C connectivity. It is equipped with a 3.5mm audio jack, weighs 194 grams, and measures 168mm x 77.8mm x 8.8mm in size.

Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts,

Samsung launched the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5 alongside the Galaxy Tab S9 series and Galaxy Watch 6 series at its first Galaxy Unpacked event in South Korea. We discuss the company's new devices and more on the latest episode of Orbital , the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.