Grand Theft Auto VI (GTA 6) has finally arrived, and the excitement surrounding the game is extending beyond the gaming world. Luxury device customisation brand Caviar has unveiled a new collection of smartphones and smart glasses inspired by the game's visual style. The Most Wanted collection includes customised versions of the iPhone and Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra, along with two special editions of the Ray-Ban Wayfarer Gen 2 smart glasses. The designs feature Miami-inspired details, including neon colours, gold accents and Art Deco elements.

Caviar Most Wanted Collection Price and Availability

Caviar's Most Wanted collection starts at $6,700 (roughly Rs. 6.26 lakh) for the Ray-Ban Wayfarer Gen 2 Gold Rush edition. The Sunset version costs slightly more at $6,990 (roughly Rs. 6.53 lakh).

The iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max Neon Vice editions are priced at $11,130 (roughly Rs. 10.40 lakh), while the Gangster versions cost $11,700 (roughly Rs. 10.93 lakh). The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra Ocean Drive edition is priced at $11,560 (roughly Rs. 10.80 lakh). At the top of the range is the iPhone Duo Pink Alligator, which costs $13,130 (roughly Rs. 12.27 lakh). Customers can place their orders directly through Caviar's website.

Caviar Most Wanted Collection Designs and Features

Caviar drew inspiration from the Grand Theft Auto series for the collection, using elements associated with Miami, including neon colours, gold finishes, and Art Deco patterns. The customised devices feature a mix of leather, titanium, enamel and gold-plated detailing, with each model getting a different design.

The iPhone Duo Pink Alligator has a pink crocodile-leather panel and a titanium frame. Its rear panel features a Most Wanted emblem with six black stars, while the pink finish also extends around the camera module.

The iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max are available in two designs. The Gangster editions feature a raised Beretta 92FS pistol design, referencing the weapon seen in the GTA games. Caviar has added two layers of 999-fineness gold plating, along with palm-leaf patterns against a black background. The Neon Vice versions use a titanium relief of the same pistol, paired with pink-and-blue tropical leaf patterns.

The Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra Ocean Drive edition, meanwhile, draws on the Art Deco architecture found along Miami Beach. Its rear panel combines geometric lines with wave-like patterns and has two layers of 999-fineness gold plating.

Caviar's two Ray-Ban Wayfarer Gen 2 editions also get distinct finishes. The Sunset model features pink and blue enamel detailing inspired by Miami's sunsets and neon lights. It retains the glasses' built-in camera, which can record video from the wearer's point of view. The Gold Rush version adds gold detailing to the frame and temples, plus built-in speakers to play music from a connected smartphone over Bluetooth. Both editions retain button, touch and voice controls.