The Oppo Reno 16 is said to have received a price hike in India. The handset, which debuted in the country in June this year, is now listed at higher prices on the Oppo India website. The price hike reportedly affects both its RAM and onboard storage configurations. Separately, the brand has also introduced a new variant of the Oppo Reno 16 with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage.

Oppo Reno 16 India Price Hike, New Variant

According to tipster Sanju Choudhary, who shared the revised prices on X, Oppo has increased the price of the Reno 16 by up to Rs. 7,000 in India. The 8GB RAM and 256GB storage variant has gone up from Rs. 66,999 to Rs. 72,999. Meanwhile, the 12GB RAM and 256GB storage configuration now costs Rs. 79,999, up from the previously listed price tag of Rs. 72,999.

Price hike alert 🚨 OPPO increases the price of Reno 16 by upto ₹7k 😭 8/256GB: ₹66,999 → ₹72,999 12/256GB: ₹72,999 → ₹79,999 Imagine paying 80k for SD 7 Gen 4 & UFS 3.1, what a time to be alive in tech space. https://t.co/ama2h6A4Ne — Sanju Choudhary (@saaaanjjjuuu) October 21, 2026

For comparison, the Oppo Reno 16 was launched in India in June at Rs. 61,999 for the 8GB RAM and 256GB storage variant, while the 12GB RAM and 256GB storage model was priced at Rs. 67,999.

Compared with their original launch prices, the two configurations are now Rs. 11,000 and Rs. 12,000 more expensive, respectively. The revised prices are now reflected on Oppo India's official website, Gadgets 360 has verified.

In a subsequent post, the tipster said that Oppo has introduced a new 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant of the Reno 16, priced at Rs. 65,999.

Oppo Reno 16 Features, Specifications

The Oppo Reno 16 features a 6.32-inch AMOLED display with a resolution of 1,216 x 2,640 pixels and a 120Hz refresh rate of up to 120Hz. It is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 chipset, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of onboard storage. The handset runs Android 16-based ColorOS 16.

For optics, the Reno 16 has a triple rear camera setup comprising a 50-megapixel primary sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS), a 50-megapixel ultrawide camera and a 50-megapixel telephoto camera. It also features a 50-megapixel front-facing camera for selfies and video calls.

The phone packs a 6,700mAh battery with support for 80W wired fast charging. It is available in Starry White, Stellar Purple and Twilight Violet colour options.