The Oppo Reno 16 is said to have received a price hike in India. The handset, which debuted in the country in June this year, is now listed at higher prices on the Oppo India website. The price hike reportedly affects both its RAM and onboard storage configurations. Separately, the brand has also introduced a new variant of the Oppo Reno 16 with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage.
Oppo Reno 16 India Price Hike, New Variant
According to tipster Sanju Choudhary, who shared the revised prices on X, Oppo has increased the price of the Reno 16 by up to Rs. 7,000 in India. The 8GB RAM and 256GB storage variant has gone up from Rs. 66,999 to Rs. 72,999. Meanwhile, the 12GB RAM and 256GB storage configuration now costs Rs. 79,999, up from the previously listed price tag of Rs. 72,999.
For comparison, the Oppo Reno 16 was launched in India in June at Rs. 61,999 for the 8GB RAM and 256GB storage variant, while the 12GB RAM and 256GB storage model was priced at Rs. 67,999.
Compared with their original launch prices, the two configurations are now Rs. 11,000 and Rs. 12,000 more expensive, respectively. The revised prices are now reflected on Oppo India's official website, Gadgets 360 has verified.
In a subsequent post, the tipster said that Oppo has introduced a new 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant of the Reno 16, priced at Rs. 65,999.
Oppo Reno 16 Features, Specifications
The Oppo Reno 16 features a 6.32-inch AMOLED display with a resolution of 1,216 x 2,640 pixels and a 120Hz refresh rate of up to 120Hz. It is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 chipset, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of onboard storage. The handset runs Android 16-based ColorOS 16.
For optics, the Reno 16 has a triple rear camera setup comprising a 50-megapixel primary sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS), a 50-megapixel ultrawide camera and a 50-megapixel telephoto camera. It also features a 50-megapixel front-facing camera for selfies and video calls.
The phone packs a 6,700mAh battery with support for 80W wired fast charging. It is available in Starry White, Stellar Purple and Twilight Violet colour options.
OPPO Reno 16 FAQs
What are the main features of the OPPO Reno16 5G?
The OPPO Reno16 5G is available with up to 12GB of RAM paired with 256GB of internal storage. It features a triple rear camera setup comprising a 50MP main camera, a 50MP ultra-wide camera and a 50MP telephoto camera, along with a 50MP front-facing selfie camera. The phone supports 80W SUPERVOOC flash charging, backed by a 6700mAh battery. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 Mobile Platform and comes with a 6.31-inch Crystal Guard+ AMOLED display that supports up to a 120Hz refresh rate. The OPPO Reno16 5G is available in 3 colour options.
When was the OPPO Reno16 5G released?
The OPPO Reno16 5G was launched on July 2, 2026.
Where can I buy the OPPO Reno16 5G?
You can buy the OPPO Reno16 5G through the official OPPO website, e-commerce platforms such as Amazon and Flipkart, and select mainline retail outlets across India.