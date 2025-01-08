Nvidia unveiled a personal supercomputer equipped with its in-house Grace Blackwell Superchip on Monday at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2025. Dubbed Project Digits, the device can develop, run inference, and deploy large artificial intelligence (AI) models. The personal supercomputer is equipped with the NVIDIA GB10 Grace Blackwell Superchip chipset and delivers up to one petaflop (1,000 trillion floating-point operations per second) of AI performance. The tech giant stated that the personal desktop system will be available in May.

Nvidia Unveils Project Digits

In a newsroom post, the company announced the personal AI supercomputer for retail consumers. Calling it the world's smallest AI supercomputer, Nvidia highlighted that Project Digits is equipped with a GB10 Grace Blackwell Superchip SoC. The chipset allows for on-device complex computing as well as the development of processing-intensive applications. However, the company has designed the supercomputer for AI workflows.

The chipset features an Nvidia Blackwell GPU with Cuda and Tensor cores and an Arm-based Nvidia Grace CPU with 20 efficiency cores. The chipset was designed in collaboration with MediaTek.

Nvidia Project Digits

Photo Credit: Nvidia

Project Digit comes with 128GB of RAM and up to 4TB of NVMe SSD storage. While each device can function independently, Nvidia is also offering its ConnectX networking that allows two Project Digit AI supercomputers to be linked. A linked device can run up to 405 billion parameters AI models, the company claimed.

Nvidia claims developers can develop, run, and deploy AI models with up to 200 billion parameters locally with up to one petaflop of AI computing. This would include most of the open-source AI models bar a few such as the Meta Llama 3.1 405B.

“With Project Digits, the Grace Blackwell Superchip comes to millions of developers. Placing an AI supercomputer on the desks of every data scientist, AI researcher and student empowers them to engage and shape the age of AI,” said Jensen Huang, the CEO of Nvidia.

The tech giant said that Project Digits will be available to purchase in May from Nvidia and its partners. The AI supercomputer's price starts at $3,000 (roughly Rs. 2,57,600).