Google Pixel 7, Pixel 6, More Start Receiving November 2022 Android 13 Update

Google to roll out this update gradually in phases over the next few weeks.

Written by Siddhant Chandra, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna |  Updated: 8 November 2022 12:37 IST
Photo Credit: Google

The update is said to resolve the green display flicker issue on the Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro

  • Google has also included the November 2022 Android security patch
  • It seems to have improved the scrolling on Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro
  • Pixel 6 series power consumption issue has been fixed

Google has begun rolling out the November 2022 update for Pixel devices running on Android 13. This update also brings the November 2022 security patch. This is the first software update released by the company for the newly launched Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro. It also includes a fix for an issue that was causing increased power consumption with certain apps on the Pixel, Pixel 6 Pro, and Pixel 6a. Google has said that Pixel users will receive a notification once the OTA update is available for their handset.

Google announced on Monday that it is beginning the rollout for the November 2022 Android update. This update will be released globally in phases over the next few weeks for Pixel devices running on Android 13. Pixel users will get a notification when the update is available for their smartphones. They can also go to Settings > System > System update to update their device manually.

The company has revealed that this update fixes the issue causing green display flicker on the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro. It is also programmed to improve the thermal performance of these Google smartphones by optimising display power consumption. Furthermore, the error that was causing the Photos app to occasionally crash while using certain editing features has also been resolved.

Several Pixel 7 Pro users had reportedly been experiencing issues with scrolling in apps. The scrolling experience was said to be inconsistent with speeds being slower than intended or very fast at times. Although not mentioned in the update logs, several users have pointed out that the scrolling issue has been seemingly fixed.

This update also fixes a power consumption issue on the Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro, and Pixel 6a. It also brings bug fixes and improvements for other Pixel series smartphones running on Android 13 — Pixel 4a, Pixel 4a 5G, Pixel 5, and Pixel 5a 5G.

