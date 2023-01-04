Technology News
Google Pixel January 2023 Updates Enables Spatial Audio Support, Head Tracking to Arrive Soon

This update also includes the January 2023 Android security patch.

Written by Siddhant Chandra, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 4 January 2023 14:50 IST
Google Pixel January 2023 Updates Enables Spatial Audio Support, Head Tracking to Arrive Soon

Photo Credit: Google

Google will roll out the January 2023 update for Pixel devices gradually over the coming weeks

  • Google Pixel Buds Pro will also soon receive Spatial Audio update
  • This update fixes Bluetooth LE connectivity issues on Pixel devices
  • Spatial Audio feature was previously spotted in Android 13 QPR1 beta

Google has started rolling out the January 2023 update for Pixel handsets, which also includes the January 2023 Android security patch. The update is being rolled out in a phased manner over the coming weeks for Pixel devices running on Android 13. Users will receive a notification when the OTA update becomes available for eligible Pixel smartphones. This update adds Spatial Audio support to Pixel phones that enables them to offer surround sound with any supported accessories. There are also a few other general fixes included in this update.

Google announced on Wednesday that it has begun rolling out the January 2023 update for Pixel devices. This update brings Spatial Audio support to the Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro, Pixel 7, and Pixel 7 Pro. This feature had previously been spotted in the Android 13 QPR1 beta update. This technology is designed to capture audio signals and apply directional filters to create an immersive soundscape. The company has revealed that it will soon roll out an update for the Pixel Buds Pro to enable Spatial Audio support with head tracking.

Spatial Audio is reportedly only supported by devices that are compatible with Bluetooth Low Energy (LE) audio. With this update, Google has fixed an issue that was "preventing certain Bluetooth Low Energy devices or accessories from pairing or reconnecting." Another issue that was stopping audio from playing over certain headphones has also been resolved.

The January 2023 update also brings additional improvements to fingerprint recognition and response times on Pixel 6a and Pixel 7. Another error that was forcing the smartphone to go into landscape mode while being held in portrait mode has also been fixed.

Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro have also received a couple more fixes with this update. Zoomed-in photos will no longer appear corrupted or distorted due to the included camera fix. In addition, an error that was causing the device to not wake up while being turned on has been resolved.

5G is now available both on Android and iPhone in India. But is it any good? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Siddhant Chandra
Siddhant Chandra
Siddhant Chandra is a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets 360.
