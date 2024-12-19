Technology News
HMD Orka Leaked Renders, Colour Options, Key Features Surface Online

HMD Orka is tipped to get a 108-megapixel main camera.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 19 December 2024 19:59 IST
HMD Orka Leaked Renders, Colour Options, Key Features Surface Online

Photo Credit: X/@smashx_60

HMD Orka could be available in blue, green, and purple colour options

Highlights
  • HMD Orka appears with a rectangular rear camera module
  • The handset may carry a Snapdragon 5G chipset by Qualcomm
  • The rumoured HMD Orka could get a 6.78-inch 120Hz full-HD+ IPS LCD screen
HMD Orka could be one of the next smartphones from the Finnish OEM. While the moniker of the handset has not yet been confirmed, alleged leaked design renders have surfaced online suggesting its expected colour options. Some key features of the rumoured phone have been tipped as well. Recently, a leak showed the design, colourways, and expected specifications of a rumoured HMD Sage smartphone. Notably, the HMD Fusion with interchangeable covers called 'Smart Outfits' was the latest handset from the company launched in India.

HMD Orka Design, Colour Options (Expected)

The HMD Orka alleged design renders were shared in an X post by user HMD_MEME'S (@smashx_60). It is unclear if the moniker is indeed "Orka" or if it is an internal codename. The post suggests that the phone will likely be available in blue, green, and purple colour options.

HMD Orka appears with a rectangular camera module placed on the top left corner of the rear panel. The module holds a camera sensor, an LED flash unit, and is seen with engraved text that reads ‘108MP AI Camera.'

The HMD Orka seems to have a flat screen with slim bezels, a slightly thicker chin, and a centred hole-punch slot at the top to house the front camera. The power button and volume rocker appear to be placed on the right edge.

HMD Orka Specifications (Expected)

The rumoured HMD Orka handset is tipped to carry a 6.78-inch full-HD+ IPS LCD screen with a 120Hz refresh rate. The leak states that the smartphone could be powered by a Snapdragon 5G chipset by Qualcomm, but an exact SoC was not revealed. The phone is said to offer 8GB of RAM.

For optics, the HMD Orka model could get a 108-megapixel main rear camera sensor backed by AI features. The phone is tipped to have a 50-megapixel front camera sensor for selfies and video calls. It is expected to support 33W wired fast charging. More details about the smartphone could surface online over the next few weeks.

Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
