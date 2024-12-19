HMD Orka Leaked Renders, Colour Options, Key Features Surface Online

HMD Orka could be one of the next smartphones from the Finnish OEM. While the moniker of the handset has not yet been confirmed, alleged leaked design renders have surfaced online suggesting its expected colour options. Some key features of the rumoured phone have been tipped as well. Recently, a leak showed the design, colourways, and expected specifications of a rumoured HMD Sage smartphone. Notably, the HMD Fusion with interchangeable covers called 'Smart Outfits' was the latest handset from the company launched in India.

HMD Orka Design, Colour Options (Expected)

The HMD Orka alleged design renders were shared in an X post by user HMD_MEME'S (@smashx_60). It is unclear if the moniker is indeed "Orka" or if it is an internal codename. The post suggests that the phone will likely be available in blue, green, and purple colour options.

HMD "ORKA" HD Render

- IPS LCD 6.78" FHD+, 120Hz

- 108MP Main / 50MP Selfie

- QComm SD 5G Processor

- 8GB RAM

- 33W Fast Charging

Purple, Green, Blue pic.twitter.com/MPMpRL1BDJ — HMD_MEME'S (@smashx_60) December 18, 2024

HMD Orka appears with a rectangular camera module placed on the top left corner of the rear panel. The module holds a camera sensor, an LED flash unit, and is seen with engraved text that reads ‘108MP AI Camera.'

The HMD Orka seems to have a flat screen with slim bezels, a slightly thicker chin, and a centred hole-punch slot at the top to house the front camera. The power button and volume rocker appear to be placed on the right edge.

HMD Orka Specifications (Expected)

The rumoured HMD Orka handset is tipped to carry a 6.78-inch full-HD+ IPS LCD screen with a 120Hz refresh rate. The leak states that the smartphone could be powered by a Snapdragon 5G chipset by Qualcomm, but an exact SoC was not revealed. The phone is said to offer 8GB of RAM.

For optics, the HMD Orka model could get a 108-megapixel main rear camera sensor backed by AI features. The phone is tipped to have a 50-megapixel front camera sensor for selfies and video calls. It is expected to support 33W wired fast charging. More details about the smartphone could surface online over the next few weeks.