HMD Sage could be the next smartphone from the Finnish OEM. Key details of the purported handset have surfaced online. This includes a leaked design render which suggests that the smartphone will likely be a slightly altered version of the HMD Skyline, which launched in India in September. The design of the HMD Sage also appears to be similar to the HMD Crest series, which was unveiled in the country in July this year. Several key features of the rumoured model have been tipped as well.

HMD Sage Design, Colour Options (Expected)

The HMD Sage leaked design render has been shared by the X account HMD_MEME'S (@smashx_60). The phone appears in three colour options — blue, green, and red. The back panel including the rear camera unit layout suggests that the phone will have a similar design similar to or slightly varying from the HMD Skyline or HMD Crest handsets.

"SAGE"

- 6.55" OLED FHD+, 90Hz

- 50MP / 50MP

- Unisoc T760 5G

- 33W fast charging, USB-C 2.0

- PC Frame, Matte back, Glass front

- IP52, 3.5mm. jack, NFC, etc. https://t.co/hvG9O6NL4g — HMD_MEME'S (@smashx_60) October 26, 2024

The rectangular camera unit is seen in the top left corner of the HMD Sage rear panel. The camera island appears in black, in contrast to the rest of the panel. The corners of the phone are likely a little boxy, similar to the Skyline model.

HMD Sage Features (Expected)

In another X post by the same user, a few key features of the HMD Sage have been tipped. The rumoured handset is expected to sport a 6.55-inch full-HD+ OLED screen with a 90Hz refresh rate. The phone could be powered by a Unisoc T760 5G chipset, according to the leak.

For optics, the HMD Sage is tipped to get a 50-megapixel main rear sensor as well as a 50-megapixel selfie shooter. Connectivity options for the phone include a USB Type-C 2.0 port, a 3.5mm jack, and NFC support. The phone will likely support 33W wired fast charging.

According to the leak, the HMD Sage will likely come with an IP52-rated build for dust and splash resistance. The phone will have a glass front panel alongside a matte finish.