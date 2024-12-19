Technology News
English Edition

Chainalysis Acquires Web3 Security Firm Hexagate to Advance Strategic Growth Objectives

Chainalysis completed the acquisition at an undisclosed amount.

Written by Radhika Parashar, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 19 December 2024 20:14 IST
Chainalysis Acquires Web3 Security Firm Hexagate to Advance Strategic Growth Objectives

Photo Credit: Chainalysis

Chainalysis aims to shift from investigation to prevention of blockchain violations

Highlights
  • Hexagate managed to detect 98 percent of hacks over the past two years
  • Hexagate is used by Polygon, Coinbase among others for security
  • Chainalysis to expand efforts with governments to trace illicit funds
Advertisement

Chainalysis, a blockchain data firm, plans to shift its focus from investigating Web3 violations to preventing them. This week, the US-based company announced its acquisition of Hexagate, a Tel Aviv-based Web3 security firm. The deal, finalised for an undisclosed amount, aligns with Chainalysis's strategic growth plans for the coming year.

Hexagate provides a suite of tools for Web3 security, including risk mitigation, forensic analysis, and compliance, serving major crypto firms like Coinbase, Polygon, Uniswap, and Consensys. These capabilities caught the attention of Chainalysis, according to an official statement.

Commenting on the development, Chainalysis CEO Johathan Levin said, “over the past two years, they (Hexagate) detected all known hacks – and more than 98 percent were detected before they occurred. Their commitment to accuracy and collaboration reminded me of our own team."

Levin noted that in recent years, crypto hackers have managed to displace billions of dollars from the crypto ecosystem – which otherwise has the potential to provide the safest financial systems internationally. In February for instance, a Chainalysis report said that payments from crypto-related ransom attacks doubled to a record $1 billion (roughly Rs. 8,304 crore) in 2023.

“It doesn't have to be this way. Web3 is transparent by design, and with the right solutions, it can be the world's safest financial system,” Chainalysis CEO added.

Chainalysis posted an official update regarding the aquisition on X.

https://x.com/chainalysis/status/1869369317336215861

With Hexagate now integrated into Chainalysis, the combined teams will focus on developing advanced security tools to protect smart contracts, stablecoins, wallet infrastructures, and layer-1 and layer-2 blockchain networks from malicious threats.

Looking ahead, Chainalysis anticipates that governments worldwide will intensify the monitoring of smart contracts to identify those potentially linked to illicit funds. The company plans to deepen its collaboration with these governments to enhance the tracking of illegal financial activities.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Cryptocurrency, Chainalysis, Web3, Hexagate, Security  
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar is a senior correspondent for Gadgets 360. She has been reporting on tech and telecom for the last three years now and will be focussing on writing about all things crypto. Besides this, she is a major sitcom nerd and often replies in Chandler Bing and Michael Scott references. For tips or queries you could reach out to her at RadhikaP@ndtv.com. More
HMD Orka Leaked Renders, Colour Options, Key Features Surface Online

Related Stories

Chainalysis Acquires Web3 Security Firm Hexagate to Advance Strategic Growth Objectives
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. iPhone 17 Pro Said to Keep Current Camera Layout
  2. OnePlus 13R Design, Key Features Revealed; Buds Pro 3 to Get New Colour
  3. You Can Now Call and Send WhatsApp Texts to ChatGPT
  4. Realme 14 Pro 5G Series Can Change Panel Colour Based on Temperature
  5. Lenovo Launches Yoga Slim 7i Aura Edition in India With AI Capabilities
  6. Vivo X200 Pro, Vivo X200 Go on Sale in India: See Price, Offers
  7. HMD Arc With Self-Repairable Design, 13-Megapixel Camera Launched
  8. OnePlus Ace 5 Series Launch Date Officially Revealed
  9. Oppo Reno 13 Leaked Live Image Suggests Exclusive India Colour Option
#Latest Stories
  1. SpaceX Starship Flight 7 Test Gets FAA Launch Licence, Preparing for 2025
  2. New Study Suggests the Moon Is 100 Million Years Older Than Previously Thought
  3. New Study Reveals Incredible Microbial Life Deep Under Earth’s Surface
  4. Chiron's Unique Surface and Coma: Key Insights from Recent Space Research
  5. Updated World Magnetic Model Predicts Magnetic North Pole’s Shift
  6. Chainalysis Acquires Web3 Security Firm Hexagate to Advance Strategic Growth Objectives
  7. Black Warrant OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch Netflix's Prison Drama Based on True Events Online
  8. HMD Orka Leaked Renders, Colour Options, Key Features Surface Online
  9. Huawei Surpassed Apple in Wrist-Worn Device Shipments in First Three Quarters of 2024: IDC
  10. McDonald’s India Delivery System Reportedly Exposed Personal Information of Customers Due to API Bug
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »