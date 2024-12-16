HMD Arc has been listed on the HMD Thailand website, and the handset is expected to make its debut as an affordable, budget smartphone that should be available in a single 4GB RAM and 64GB storage configuration. However, the company has yet to reveal the handset's pricing or availability details. The phone is powered by the Unisoc 9863A chipset and is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with 10W charging support. The company has also discounted the price of the HMD Skyline handset in its Blue Topaz option.

HMD Arc Specifications (Expected)

The new handset is listed on the HMD Thailand website with a 6.52-inch HD+ (576 x 1,280 pixels) LCD screen with a 60Hz refresh rate, a 20:9 aspect ratio, and 460 nits brightness level. The HMD Arc is powered by a Unisoc 9863A chipset paired with 4GB of RAM and 64GB onboard storage, according to the listing.

As per the listing, the HMD Arc supports storage expansion of up to 128GB via a MicroSD card slot. The RAM can be virtually extended to up to an additional 4GB. It runs on Android 14 Go Edition out-of-the-box. The handset will receive two years of security updates, as per the listing.

For optics, the HMD ARC carries a 13-megapixel primary sensor with autofocus at the back and a 5-megapixel sensor placed within a waterdrop-style notch at the front. It has a single speaker and a microphone unit. Depending on the market, the handset will arrive with an IP52 or an IP54 rating dust and splash resistance.

The HMD Arc model houses a 5,000mAh battery with support for 10W wired charging. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, a 3.5mm audio jack and a USB Type-C port. It is listed with dimensions of 166.4 x 76.9 x 8.95mm and a weight of 185.4g.

HMD Skyline Blue Topaz Edition Price Discounted

The Blue Topaz variant of the HMD Skyline handset was introduced in August this year and is available for purchase in select markets. At launch, the 8GB + 128GB option of the Blue Topaz version was priced in the UK at GBP 399 (roughly Rs. 42,900), while the 12GB + 256GB edition was listed at GBP 499 (roughly Rs. 53,600). Currently, the 12GB option of the HMD Skyline Blue Topaz version is available in the UK at GBP 399 (roughly Rs. 42,900). It comes with a Free FC Barcelona scarf as well.