Technology News
English Edition

Huawei Surpassed Apple in Wrist-Worn Device Shipments in First Three Quarters of 2024: IDC

Huawei shipped 23.6 million wearables in the first three quarters of this year.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 19 December 2024 19:55 IST
Huawei Surpassed Apple in Wrist-Worn Device Shipments in First Three Quarters of 2024: IDC

Photo Credit: Huawei

Apple secured the second spot with 22.5 million shipments and 16.2 percent market share

Highlights
  • China's wrist-worn device market shipped 45.8 million units
  • Xiaomi came in the third position with 20.5 million shipments
  • China led the global growth
Advertisement

Huawei secured the top spot in the global wrist-worn wearable shipments with significant year-over-year growth, as per the latest report by market research firm IDC. The Chinese tech brand has surpassed Apple to grab the top spot in global wrist-worn wearable shipment for the first three quarters of 2024. Xiaomi came in third, while Samsung and BBK brands made it to fourth and fifth positions, respectively. The launch of the Huawei GT 5 series and Watch D2 are considered to be the major reasons for Huawei's growth. China emerged as the largest market for wrist-worn devices in the same period.

Apple Lagging Behind the Market

IDC revealed in its latest Worldwide Wearables Quarterly Tracker report said that the global wrist-worn device market shipped 139.0 million units in the first three quarters of 2024, a year-on-year decline of 1.0 percent. Despite the decline, Huawei overtook Apple to claim the top spot by shipping 23.6 million units in the first three quarters of this year, with a 44.3 percent year-over-year growth rate. The popularity of the Huawei Watch GT 5, Watch D2, and GT 5 Pro fueled the growth of Huawei. It got a 16.9 percent market share in the period.

Apple secured the second position with 22.5 million shipments and a 16.2 percent market share in the first three quarters of 2024. The report observed that the Cupertino-based company has been challenged by products from more price segments in the wrist-worn business. However, Apple Watch still ranks first in the global smartwatch market.

Xiaomi came in third with 20.5 million shipments. The launch of the new Xiaomi Band 9, the popularity of the Xiaomi Watch S, and good market response significantly increased Xiaomi's overall wrist-worn market shipments. Samsung and BBK are the other brands that made it onto IDC's top five list. The former marked 11.5 million wearable shipments, while the latter shipped 7.8 million wearables.

Samsung secured a decent market share of 8.3 percent, grabbing 24.3 percent year-over-year growth, while BBK had a 5.6 percent market share and 25.9 percent year-on-year growth.

The survey found that China's wrist-worn device market shipped 45.8 million units, a year-on-year increase of 20.1 percent. As the largest market for wrist-worn device shipments, China led the global growth, while shipments in India and the United States saw a decline.

Huawei Watch D2

Huawei Watch D2

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Strap Colour Black, Gold
Display Size 46mm
Compatible OS Android 8.0 and above, iOS 13.0 and above
Strap Material Leather
Dial Shape Rectangle
Display Type AMOLED
Ideal For Unisex
Huawei Watch GT 5 Pro (42mm)

Huawei Watch GT 5 Pro (42mm)

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Strap Colour White, Ceramic White
Display Size 33mm
Compatible OS Android 9.0 and above, iOS 13.0 and above
Dial Shape Round
Display Type AMOLED
Ideal For Unisex
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Huawei, Apple, Samsung, Xiaomi, IDC, Wrist Worn Device Market
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
McDonald’s India Delivery System Reportedly Exposed Personal Information of Customers Due to API Bug

Related Stories

Huawei Surpassed Apple in Wrist-Worn Device Shipments in First Three Quarters of 2024: IDC
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Realme 14 Pro 5G Series Can Change Panel Colour Based on Temperature
  2. Vivo X200 Pro, Vivo X200 Go on Sale in India: See Price, Offers
  3. You Can Now Call and Send WhatsApp Texts to ChatGPT
  4. OnePlus 13R Design, Key Features Revealed; Buds Pro 3 to Get New Colour
  5. Lenovo Launches Yoga Slim 7i Aura Edition in India With AI Capabilities
  6. Oppo Reno 13 Leaked Live Image Suggests Exclusive India Colour Option
#Latest Stories
  1. New Study Challenges Planet Formation Models with PDS 70b’s Chemical Mystery
  2. TRAPPIST-1b Could Have Carbon Dioxide-Rich Atmosphere, Study Reveals
  3. PS5 Pro Deep-Dive Details Technical Upgrades as Sony Announces New AMD Collaboration
  4. SpaceX Starship Flight 7 Test Gets FAA Launch Licence, Preparing for 2025
  5. New Study Suggests the Moon Is 100 Million Years Older Than Previously Thought
  6. New Study Reveals Incredible Microbial Life Deep Under Earth’s Surface
  7. Chiron's Unique Surface and Coma: Key Insights from Recent Space Research
  8. Updated World Magnetic Model Predicts Magnetic North Pole’s Shift
  9. Chainalysis Acquires Web3 Security Firm Hexagate to Advance Strategic Growth Objectives
  10. Black Warrant OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch Netflix's Prison Drama Based on True Events Online
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »