Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • India Planning to Adopt USB Type C as Uniform Charging Port for Smartphones, Tablets, Laptops

India Planning to Adopt USB Type-C as Uniform Charging Port for Smartphones, Tablets, Laptops

An industry executive has hinted that these changes may come into effect in India after 2024.

Written by Siddhant Chandra, Edited by Richa Sharma |  Updated: 17 November 2022 17:44 IST
India Planning to Adopt USB Type-C as Uniform Charging Port for Smartphones, Tablets, Laptops

MoEFCC may conduct a study to assess its impact on electronic waste

Highlights
  • Apple is expected to be primarily affected by this change
  • A sub-group for wearables has also been formed
  • Feature phones could also get a standard charging port

Smartphones, tablets, and laptops in India might all come with a common USB Type-C port for charging in the near future. A Central Inter-Ministerial Task Force reached a consensus on Wednesday towards the adoption of USB Type-C as the uniform charging port for electronic devices. The task force constituted representatives from industry associations, educational institutions, and Varanasi and Central government ministries, along with smartphone brands like Samsung and Apple. The rollout of the common charging port is expected to be carried out in a phased manner.

The task force has suggested that the USB Type-C port be adopted as the standard option for electronic devices like smartphones, tablets, and laptops. The Department of Consumer Affairs has also formed a sub-group to assess whether such a step can be also taken for wearables like smartwatches. It was also discussed whether feature phones should also get a standard charging port.

Stakeholders at the meeting have suggested that the Ministry of Environment, Forest, and Climate Change (MoEFCC) should conduct a study to assess the impact of the possible adoption of USB Type-C as a standard charging port on electronic waste. Furthermore, it was agreed that its rollout should be carried out in a phased manner.

There were no timelines promised at the meeting. As per a recent The Economic Times report, an industry executive has suggested that these changes may be enforced in India after the European Union (EU) law regarding the same comes into effect in Europe. This change is expected to primarily impact Apple, which features its own proprietary Lighting connectors on its products.

The EU law that mandates USB Type-C as the standard charging port will come into effect in 2024. Furthermore, it is believed that the iPhone 15 series — expected to debut in the second half of 2023 — will ditch the Lightning connector in favour of a USB Type-C port.

Is the new expensive 10th generation iPad worth buying instead of its predecessor? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: USB Type C, India, Ministry of Consumer Affairs
Siddhant Chandra
Siddhant Chandra
Siddhant Chandra is a Consultant Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. This is his first foray into the tech space, having made the switch from travel. He holds a keen interest in keeping up with the latest hardware and software developments in the gaming industry. After work, you can mostly find him playing CS:GO with his buds, where he has clocked over 3K hours. You can reach him at siddhantc@ndtv.com. More
Amazon Laid Off Devices Unit Staff, Including Retail and HR, Amid Job Cuts
FTX Bankruptcy: What's Next for Customers After Crypto Exchange's Precipitous Collapse
Featured video of the day
Enable ‘Panic Mode’ On Your Samsung Smartphone: Here’s How To Do It

Related Stories

India Planning to Adopt USB Type-C as Uniform Charging Port for Smartphones, Tablets, Laptops
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. India to Adopt USB Type-C as Uniform Charging Port for Smartphones, More
  2. Meta Appoints Sandhya Devanathan to Replace Ajit Mohan as India Head
  3. How to Watch FIFA World Cup 2022 Live Stream
  4. Realme 10 Pro+, Realme 10 Pro With 108-Megapixel Main Camera Launched
  5. How to Find the Nearest Airtel Store Online
  6. Nothing Ear Stick Review
  7. Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro Review
#Latest Stories
  1. Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC Shown to Be Slower Than Apple's A16 Bionic Chip in Benchmark Test
  2. Moto Edge 40 Pro 5G FCC Listing Reveals Specifications Including Wireless Charging Support: Report
  3. Facebook to Reconsider Donald Trump’s Suspension in January 2023
  4. What Are Utility NFTs: Here’s What We Know
  5. FIFA World Cup 2022 Qatar: How to Watch Live Stream?
  6. Toyota Unveils Gas-Electric Prius Hybrid, to Go on Sale in Japan This Winter
  7. Oppo Reno 9 Pro+ Specifications Leaked, May Feature Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, Triple Rear Cameras
  8. Australian Stock Exchange Cancels Blockchain Plans That Cost $170 Million
  9. Micron to Reduce Memory Chip Supply in 2023 to Clear Excess Inventory Amid Slump in Demand
  10. Lenovo Tab Extreme Details Leaked, to Be Powered by MediaTek Dimensity 9000 SoC
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.