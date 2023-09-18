Technology News

iPhone 15 Series' New USB Type-C Port Supports Multiple Functions: All Details

iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus are powered by the older A16 Bionic SoC.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 18 September 2023 13:52 IST
iPhone 15 Series' New USB Type-C Port Supports Multiple Functions: All Details

Photo Credit: Apple

iPhone 15 Plus (pictured) is offered in Black, Blue, Green, Pink and Yellow colourways

Highlights
  • iPhone 15 Plus and Pro max sport 6.7-inch OLED displays
  • All four iPhone 15 models arrive with the Dynamic Island feature
  • iPhone 15 and pro models come with 6.1-inch OLED displays

iPhone 15 series was unveiled on September 12 at Apple's Wonderlust event. The lineup includes four models - iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max. Powered by Apple's in-house A16 Bionic and A17 Pro chips, the new iPhone models are claimed to offer a battery life of up to 29 hours. The handsets are currently available for pre-order in India while the official sale is set to start from September 22. The iPhone 15 series feature USB Type-C ports for the first time. Following are the functionalities that these ports support.

All iPhone 15 series models are able to charge AirPods, Apple Watch, or any other smaller gadget that supports USB Power Delivery, according to a support document released by Apple. The new iPhone variants can supply up to 4.5 watts of power to the devices being charged. In comparison to the Lightning port's 0.3 watts of output, the USB Type-C port claims to provide 15 times more power. Users may now power the majority of their accessories while on the go without a source of external power, according to the document.

Meanwhile, the iPhone 15 Pro models support the USB 3.2 standard and according to the support document, the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max can transport data at speeds of up to 10Gbit per second. However, the company only offers a USB 2-compatible cable in the box, which has a lower transfer speed. Users need to purchase the optional USB-3-compatible cable in order to transfer data at the fastest possible rates.

According to the document, the iPhone 15 series supports video mirroring at up to 4K 60Hz HDR films using the DisplayPort. Users who have a USB Type-C to DisplayPort cable that supports USB 3.1 speeds or above can mirror contents to an external monitor.

With a USB Type-C to HDMI adapter or cable, Apple additionally permits mirroring contents to an HDMI Display or TV. If the external monitor or TV supports it, Apple's USB Type-C Digital AV Multiport Adapter may show the material in HDR10 or Dolby Vision. Using a USB Type-C to USB Type-A connection, the USB Type-C connector can also connect the iPhone 15 series to vehicles that support CarPlay, the document adds.

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro Max, Apple, iPhone 15 series, USB Type C
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Samsung Galaxy S23 FE Renders Leak Again; Suggests Four Colour Options, Thick Bezels, More
Nexon.ev Will Deliver 'Gadgetised' Premium Experience: Interview With Vivek Srivastava

Related Stories

iPhone 15 Series' New USB Type-C Port Supports Multiple Functions: All Details
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Honor 90 5G With 200-Megapixel Camera Goes on Sale in India Today: See Offers
  2. iPhone 15 Pro Max vs Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra: Price, Specifications Compared
  3. iPhone 15 Series Preorders Begin Today in India: All You Need to Know
  4. iPhone 15 Pro Max Faces Production Challenges Amid 'Robust Demand': Kuo
  5. Redmi Note 13 Pro+ Display Details Confirmed Ahead of Launch: See Here
  6. OnePlus 11 Gets First Android 14-Based OxygenOS 14 Open Beta: Details
  7. Vivo T2 Pro 5G With Curved Display to Launch in India on This Date
  8. Vivo V29 5G, Vivo V29 Pro 5G Specifications Tipped: Check Here
  9. OnePlus Pad Go Breaks Cover With Newly Leaked Render: See Design
  10. Huawei FreeBuds Pro 3 Wireless Earbuds Launched at This Price
#Latest Stories
  1. iPhone 16 Pro Models With Larger Screens, Apple Watch X With New Health Features Coming in 2024: Mark Gurman
  2. ISRO’s Aditya-L1 Solar Mission Begins Collecting Scientific Data in Earth’s Orbit
  3. iPhone 15 Series' New USB Type-C Port Supports Multiple Functions: All Details
  4. Khufiya Trailer: Tabu Tracks Down an Agency Mole in Netflix’s Upcoming Espionage Thriller
  5. Samsung Galaxy S23 FE Renders Leak Again; Suggests Four Colour Options, Thick Bezels, More
  6. iPhone 15 Pro Max Faces Production Challenges Amid 'Robust Demand' and Shipping Delays: Ming-Chi Kuo
  7. Tecno Phantom V Flip 5G India Launch Confirmed, Specifications Tipped: All Details
  8. Honor 90 5G Goes on Sale for First Time in India Today: Price, Specifications, Launch Offers
  9. Apple Supplier Foxconn Aims to Double Jobs, Investment in India Over Next 12 Months
  10. iPhone 15 Pro Max vs Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra: Price in India, Specifications Compared
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.