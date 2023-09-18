iPhone 15 series was unveiled on September 12 at Apple's Wonderlust event. The lineup includes four models - iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max. Powered by Apple's in-house A16 Bionic and A17 Pro chips, the new iPhone models are claimed to offer a battery life of up to 29 hours. The handsets are currently available for pre-order in India while the official sale is set to start from September 22. The iPhone 15 series feature USB Type-C ports for the first time. Following are the functionalities that these ports support.

All iPhone 15 series models are able to charge AirPods, Apple Watch, or any other smaller gadget that supports USB Power Delivery, according to a support document released by Apple. The new iPhone variants can supply up to 4.5 watts of power to the devices being charged. In comparison to the Lightning port's 0.3 watts of output, the USB Type-C port claims to provide 15 times more power. Users may now power the majority of their accessories while on the go without a source of external power, according to the document.

Meanwhile, the iPhone 15 Pro models support the USB 3.2 standard and according to the support document, the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max can transport data at speeds of up to 10Gbit per second. However, the company only offers a USB 2-compatible cable in the box, which has a lower transfer speed. Users need to purchase the optional USB-3-compatible cable in order to transfer data at the fastest possible rates.

According to the document, the iPhone 15 series supports video mirroring at up to 4K 60Hz HDR films using the DisplayPort. Users who have a USB Type-C to DisplayPort cable that supports USB 3.1 speeds or above can mirror contents to an external monitor.

With a USB Type-C to HDMI adapter or cable, Apple additionally permits mirroring contents to an HDMI Display or TV. If the external monitor or TV supports it, Apple's USB Type-C Digital AV Multiport Adapter may show the material in HDR10 or Dolby Vision. Using a USB Type-C to USB Type-A connection, the USB Type-C connector can also connect the iPhone 15 series to vehicles that support CarPlay, the document adds.

