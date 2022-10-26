Technology News
iPhone Models to Switch to USB Type-C Ports to Comply With European Union Law, Apple Executive Says

Apple has already moved its Macs, many iPads, and accessories to USB Type-C from Lightning and other connectors.

By Mark Gurman, Bloomberg |  Updated: 26 October 2022 12:10 IST
Photo Credit: Reuters

Apple is planning to switch the iPhone to USB Type-C next year

Highlights
  • Apple and the EU had been at odds over chargers for a decade
  • The European Union law mandating USB Type-C goes into effect in 2024
  • European authorities once wanted Apple to adopt Micro-USB

Apple will need to comply with a European Union law to switch the iPhone to a USB Type-C charger, marketing chief Greg Joswiak said on Tuesday. Joswiak said that the company will comply as it does with other laws. He declined to specify when the iPhone may get the charger to replace Lightning. He made the comments at a Wall Street Journal conference in Laguna Beach, California.

He said Apple and the EU had been at odds over chargers for a decade, recalling how European authorities once wanted Apple to adopt Micro-USB. He said that neither Lightning — the current iPhone charging port — nor the now-ubiquitous USB Type-C would have been invented if that switch had occurred.

Apple is planning to switch the iPhone to USB Type-C next year, Bloomberg News has reported. The law goes into effect in 2024. Apple has already moved its Macs, many iPads, and accessories to USB Type-C from Lightning and other connectors.

Joswiak joined Snap founder Evan Spiegel at the gathering in dismissing the idea that the virtual world known as the metaverse will be the future of computing.

The metaverse is a “word I'll never use,” Joswiak said.

Mark Zuckerberg has poured billions of dollars into the effort and has gone so far as to change Facebook's corporate name to Meta Platforms Inc.

In terms of other Apple product changes, Craig Federighi, Apple's senior vice president of software engineering, was asked if the Mac will ever get a touchscreen.

“Who's to say?” he replied.

In another area of controversy, Federighi said that an Android version of iMessage — the messaging service on Apple products — would hold back innovation across iMessage on iOS. Apple wouldn't be able to invest heavily in an Android version.

Federighi and Joswiak both argued that Apple has benefited from getting employees to return to the office — a step many tech companies have resisted because of worker pushback.

The pandemic caused a lot of people to feel disconnected, Federighi said, and the company is much more effective when everyone is back together. Apple's culture has long been about being in the same place together, he added.

© 2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Apple launched the iPad Pro (2022) and the iPad (2022) alongside the new Apple TV this week. We discuss the company's latest products, along with our review of the iPhone 14 Pro on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Further reading: Apple, USB Type C
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.