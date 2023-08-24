Technology News

iPhone 15 users may have to contend with 20W charging when using the charging cable included with their phone, according to a tipster.

Written by David Delima, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 24 August 2023 14:51 IST
Photo Credit: Unsplash/ Pascal Brändle

Apple is expected to drop its proprietary Lightning connector in favour of a USB Type-C port this year

Highlights
  • iPhone 15 series is tipped to offer support for faster data transfers
  • The handsets are said to ship with colour coded charging cables
  • A tipster claims these cables may only support USB 2.0 connectivity

iPhone 15 series is tipped to launch next month at an Apple launch event with the upcoming smartphone lineup expected to bring a range of upgrades from a new charging port to upgraded rear camera setup. According to a recent report, the iPhone 15 lineup will offer support for Thunderbolt connectivity over the rumoured USB Type-C port. However, a tipster now claims that the cable included with the iPhone 15 will only support USB 2.0 connectivity, which means it will support slower charging and transfer speeds than a USB 4 or Thunderbolt compatible cable.

X (formerly known as Twitter) user Majin Bu (@MajinBuOfficial) shared images of the purported USB Type-C cable that will ship with the iPhone 15, claiming that the accessory will measure 1.6m in length and feature 16 pins. It is claimed to be more durable and thicker than the existing USB Type-C to Lightning charging cables provided by Apple.

According to the tipster, the cable that ships with the iPhone 15 will offer USB 2.0 connectivity and support 20V at 3A charging. If the leaked details regarding the cable are accurate, the included accessory will allow data transfers at up to 480Mbps. 

Recently, details of the purported iPhone 15 cables that measured 1.5m in length and featured a braided design — with colours matching the iPhone in the box — were leaked by the same X user. However, the tipster mentioned that they were unable to verify the source of the images, so it is worth taking these claims with a pinch of salt.

Last week it was reported that the iPhone 15 series would launch with support for Thunderbolt/ USB 4 connectivity that would offer faster data transmission speeds. The presence of a Retimer chip that is usually found on high-speed data transmission devices that support Thunderbolt and USB 4 for high-speed transfers suggests that the upcoming phones could offer data transmission speeds up to 40Gbps.

Another report suggests that some iPhone 15 models will support 35W wired charging over the new USB Type-C port. Users might recall that the iPhone 14 Pro currently offers support for 27W charging — the fastest charging speeds on any iPhone to date. The Cupertino company could use the 35W adapter with dual USB ports or the 30W MacBook Air adapter for the iPhone 15 series of smartphones that is expected to debut in September.

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
David Delima
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, on Twitter at @DxDavey, and Mastodon at mstdn.social/@delima. More
