iPhone 15 series is tipped to launch next month at an Apple launch event with the upcoming smartphone lineup expected to bring a range of upgrades from a new charging port to upgraded rear camera setup. According to a recent report, the iPhone 15 lineup will offer support for Thunderbolt connectivity over the rumoured USB Type-C port. However, a tipster now claims that the cable included with the iPhone 15 will only support USB 2.0 connectivity, which means it will support slower charging and transfer speeds than a USB 4 or Thunderbolt compatible cable.

X (formerly known as Twitter) user Majin Bu (@MajinBuOfficial) shared images of the purported USB Type-C cable that will ship with the iPhone 15, claiming that the accessory will measure 1.6m in length and feature 16 pins. It is claimed to be more durable and thicker than the existing USB Type-C to Lightning charging cables provided by Apple.

New iPhone 15 USB C Cable Info Confirmed

1.6M long

16Pins

Thicker and more resistant

USB 2.0 20V3A

No MFI pic.twitter.com/WV4unodWPg — Majin Bu (@MajinBuOfficial) August 23, 2023

According to the tipster, the cable that ships with the iPhone 15 will offer USB 2.0 connectivity and support 20V at 3A charging. If the leaked details regarding the cable are accurate, the included accessory will allow data transfers at up to 480Mbps.

Recently, details of the purported iPhone 15 cables that measured 1.5m in length and featured a braided design — with colours matching the iPhone in the box — were leaked by the same X user. However, the tipster mentioned that they were unable to verify the source of the images, so it is worth taking these claims with a pinch of salt.

Last week it was reported that the iPhone 15 series would launch with support for Thunderbolt/ USB 4 connectivity that would offer faster data transmission speeds. The presence of a Retimer chip that is usually found on high-speed data transmission devices that support Thunderbolt and USB 4 for high-speed transfers suggests that the upcoming phones could offer data transmission speeds up to 40Gbps.

Another report suggests that some iPhone 15 models will support 35W wired charging over the new USB Type-C port. Users might recall that the iPhone 14 Pro currently offers support for 27W charging — the fastest charging speeds on any iPhone to date. The Cupertino company could use the 35W adapter with dual USB ports or the 30W MacBook Air adapter for the iPhone 15 series of smartphones that is expected to debut in September.

