Infinix Smart 7 India Launch Date Set for February 22; to Come With 6.6-inch Display, 6,000mAh Battery

Infinix Smart 7 will be priced under Rs. 7,500 in India.

Written by Pranav Hegde, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 10 February 2023 12:25 IST
Photo Credit: Infinix

The Infinix Smart 7 will launch in two colours -- Cyan Green and Blue

Highlights
  • Infinix Smart 7 will launch with a dual-camera setup
  • The Indian variant will pack a massive 6,000mAh battery.
  • The phone features a flat frame design.

Infinix Smart 7 is confirmed to launch later this month in India. The company has confirmed to launch its new budget smartphone in India on February 22. The Infinix Smart 7 has already been unveiled for the global market. The company has also teased some of the key specifications and features of the Smart 7. The handset will launch with a wave pattern design coated with Silver-ion spray, which has a 99 percent antibacterial rating. It has a flat frame design and comes with a fairly large camera module on the back.

The Infinix Smart 7 is also confirmed to be priced under Rs. 7,500 in India. For the price, users will get 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. The entry-level smartphone will compete against the likes of the Moto E13, Poco C50, Redmi A1, etc.

Infinix Smart 7 specifications

The Infinix Smart 7 runs Android 12-based XOS 12 out-of-the-box. It has a 6.6-inch IPS LCD with an HD+ resolution of 1612 x 720 pixels. There is a waterdrop notch at the top for the front camera. The screen will also offer 400 nits of peak brightness.

As for the cameras, the handset has a 5-megapixel front camera sensor. On the back, there is a square-shaped camera module for dual cameras. The Infinix Smart 7 has a 13-megapixel primary camera sensor and an AI lens. There is also an LED flash module next to the sensors. The smartphone supports video recording up to 1080p 30fps.

In the storage department, there is support for storage expansion up to 2TB via a microSD card. The Infinix Smart 7's India variant will pack a 6,000mAh battery. In comparison, the global variant packs a standard 5,000mAh battery.

Finally, the Infinix Smart 7 has a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner and offers support for AI face unlock. The company has not revealed the processor details of the phone yet.

