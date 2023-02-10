Technology News

iQoo Neo 7 5G Price in India, Sale Timeline Tipped Ahead of Launch: All Details

iQoo Neo 7 5G Indian variant will be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 8200 chipset.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 10 February 2023 12:11 IST
iQoo Neo 7 5G Price in India, Sale Timeline Tipped Ahead of Launch: All Details

Photo Credit: iQoo

iQoo Neo 7 SE (pictured) launched in China in December 2022

Highlights
  • iQoo Neo 7 5G was launched in China in October 2022
  • The Indian variant is likely to be a rebranded iQoo Neo 7 SE
  • The phone will launch in India on February 16

iQoo Neo 7 5G India launch is scheduled for February 16, and the company has previously revealed the design of the iQoo Neo 7 Indian variant, as well as the colour options and certain specifications. Going by the information provided by the company, the phone seems to be a rebranded version of the iQoo Neo 7 SE, which was released in China in December last year. The Indian version of the iQoo Neo 7 5G is touted as a high-performance device, particularly for gamers. A new leak has hinted at the price and the probable sale date of the smartphone in the Indian market.

Tipster Paras Guglani (@passionategeekz) tweeted that the iQoo Neo 7 5G will launch in India in two colour variants - Interstellar Black and Frost Blue. The tipster suggests that the phone will be available in a single storage configuration of 12GB + 256GB that will be priced at Rs. 34,999. There might be offers available on certain bank cards and exchange offers, with cashback up to Rs. 4,000, effectively bringing the cost down to Rs. 30,999, the tipster adds.

The leak also hints that the Indian variant of the iQoo Neo 7 5G will go on sale starting February 19 or February 20. The company has confirmed that the phone will launch in India on February 16 and later set up a teaser page on its official website.

The Vivo sub-brand previously also confirmed that the Indian variant of the iQoo Neo 7 5G will be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 8200 chipset. The phone will have a 6.78-inch full-HD+ Samsung E5 AMOLED (1,080 x 2,400 pixel) display with a refresh rate of up to 120Hz. It will have a full-coverage 3D Cooling System as well as an ultra-game mode.

According to the teased specs, the iQoo Neo 7 India variant appears to be a rebranded variant of the iQoo Neo 7 SE, which was released in China in December 2022. It had a triple-camera setup on the back, led by a 64-megapixel main camera with OIS. On the back panel, there is a 2-megapixel macro sensor and a 2-megapixel depth sensor in addition to the main camera. The phone has a 16-megapixel camera in the hole-punch cutout on the front for selfies and video calls.

The iQoo Neo 7 SE was released in China for CNY 2,099 (roughly Rs. 24,800) for the 8GB+128GB storage model. There are also variants with 8GB RAM+256GB, 12GB RAM+256GB, and 16GB RAM+256GB. In China, the phone is available in Electric Blue, Interstellar Black, and Galaxy colours options.​

The iQoo 11 is currently the most powerful Android phone you can buy in India. Should you buy it right away? We discuss this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: iQoo Neo 7 5G, iQoo Neo 7 SE, iQoo
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Bard, Bing and Baidu: How Big Tech’s AI Race Will Transform Search – and All of Computing
Featured video of the day
Google's New Chatbot Bard To Rival Microsoft's ChatGPT

Related Stories

iQoo Neo 7 5G Price in India, Sale Timeline Tipped Ahead of Launch: All Details
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Nothing Phone 1, Ear Stick Get Big Valentine’s Day Discounts: See Prices
  2. Why ChatGPT Is a Data Privacy Nightmare for Everyone
  3. ChatGPT vs Bard: Everything We Know About Google's AI Chatbot
  4. The 7 Biggest Web Series in February – Netflix, Hotstar, Apple TV+, More
  5. iQoo Neo 7 5G May Launch in India at This Price: Details
  6. OnePlus Pad First Impressions: The Missing Piece of the Ecosystem Puzzle
  7. Google Pixel 7a Design Tipped by Protective Case Renders
  8. OnePlus 11R 5G First Impressions: New 'Value' Flagship
  9. Xiaomi TV Stick 4K with Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos to Launch in India on This Date
  10. Money Heist Berlin Gets Release Window, First Teaser
#Latest Stories
  1. Nothing Phone 1, Nothing Ear Stick Get Discounts of Up to Rs. 3,000 Ahead of Valentine’s Day: All Details
  2. Infinix Smart 7 India Launch Date Set for February 22; to Come With 6.6-inch Display, 6,000mAh Battery
  3. The Peripheral Renewed for Second Season at Amazon Prime Video
  4. iQoo Neo 7 5G Price in India, Sale Timeline Tipped Ahead of Launch: All Details
  5. Google Meet Updated With Support for Captions in Video Recordings: All Details
  6. Realme 10 Pro Coca-Cola Edition With Snapdragon 695 5G SoC Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  7. BTC, ETH Retain Losses for Second Day in Row, Majority Altcoins Record Dips
  8. Spider-Man Noir Live-Action Series in Development at Amazon Prime Video
  9. FTX Founder Sam Bankman-Fried Ignores Typical Legal Strategy, Keeps Talking Ahead of October Trial
  10. Kraken Crackdown: US SEC Targets Crypto 'Staking' as Crypto Firm Agrees to Shutter Unregistered Program
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.