iQoo Neo 7 5G India launch is scheduled for February 16, and the company has previously revealed the design of the iQoo Neo 7 Indian variant, as well as the colour options and certain specifications. Going by the information provided by the company, the phone seems to be a rebranded version of the iQoo Neo 7 SE, which was released in China in December last year. The Indian version of the iQoo Neo 7 5G is touted as a high-performance device, particularly for gamers. A new leak has hinted at the price and the probable sale date of the smartphone in the Indian market.

Tipster Paras Guglani (@passionategeekz) tweeted that the iQoo Neo 7 5G will launch in India in two colour variants - Interstellar Black and Frost Blue. The tipster suggests that the phone will be available in a single storage configuration of 12GB + 256GB that will be priced at Rs. 34,999. There might be offers available on certain bank cards and exchange offers, with cashback up to Rs. 4,000, effectively bringing the cost down to Rs. 30,999, the tipster adds.

The leak also hints that the Indian variant of the iQoo Neo 7 5G will go on sale starting February 19 or February 20. The company has confirmed that the phone will launch in India on February 16 and later set up a teaser page on its official website.

The Vivo sub-brand previously also confirmed that the Indian variant of the iQoo Neo 7 5G will be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 8200 chipset. The phone will have a 6.78-inch full-HD+ Samsung E5 AMOLED (1,080 x 2,400 pixel) display with a refresh rate of up to 120Hz. It will have a full-coverage 3D Cooling System as well as an ultra-game mode.

According to the teased specs, the iQoo Neo 7 India variant appears to be a rebranded variant of the iQoo Neo 7 SE, which was released in China in December 2022. It had a triple-camera setup on the back, led by a 64-megapixel main camera with OIS. On the back panel, there is a 2-megapixel macro sensor and a 2-megapixel depth sensor in addition to the main camera. The phone has a 16-megapixel camera in the hole-punch cutout on the front for selfies and video calls.

The iQoo Neo 7 SE was released in China for CNY 2,099 (roughly Rs. 24,800) for the 8GB+128GB storage model. There are also variants with 8GB RAM+256GB, 12GB RAM+256GB, and 16GB RAM+256GB. In China, the phone is available in Electric Blue, Interstellar Black, and Galaxy colours options.​

