Infinix Hot 50 Pro+ Key Features, Colour Options Revealed

Infinix Hot 50 Pro+ will be powered by a MediaTek Helio G100 chipset.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 21 October 2024 19:38 IST
Infinix Hot 50 Pro+ Key Features, Colour Options Revealed

Photo Credit: Infinix

Infinix Hot 50 Pro+ (pictured) will come in black, gold and purple colour options

Highlights
  • Infinix Hot 50 Pro+ comes with an IP54 rating
  • The handset comes with a five-year TÜV fluency certification
  • The Infinix Hot 50 Pro+ supports 33W wired fast charging
Infinix Hot 50 Pro+ may launch soon in select global markets. The smartphone was recently available for pre-orders in Kenya. The design of the had also been teased earlier, which is similar to the Infinix Hot 50 5G. Now, the complete design, colour options, as well as some key features of the handset, have been revealed. The phone is confirmed to offer up to 8GB of RAM, a curved display, and a triple rear camera unit. 

Infinix Hot 50 Pro+ Colour Options, Key Features

The Infinix Hot 50 Pro+ is listed on an official microsite in three colour options — black, gold, and purple. The phone is confirmed to come with an IP54 rating for dust and splash resistance. The display is said to offer six-sided anti-drop resistance, anti-grease and scratch-proof coating, and support Always-On mode.

Infinix's Hot 50 Pro+ will get a 3D curved AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and Corning Gorilla Glass protection. It is claimed to be the world's slimmest 3D curved smartphone owning to a 6.8mm thickness.

As per the microsite, the phone will be powered by a MediaTek Helio G100 chipset paired with 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of onboard storage. The Infinix Hot 50 Pro+ will come with a TÜV certification and is claimed to offer five years of smooth performance.

The Infinix Hot 50 Pro+ will be available with AI features and a dual speaker setup backed by JBL. The phone packs a 5,000mAh battery with support for 33W wired fast charging. For security, it is equipped with an in-display fingerprint sensor.

In the images shared on the site, the Infinix Hot 50 Pro+ appears to have a design similar to that of the Infinix Hot 50 5G. It comes with a pill-shaped triple rear camera unit with the front camera placed within a centred hole-punch slot at the top. The camera details have not yet been revealed. The exact launch date has not been confirmed yet either.

Comments

Infinix Hot 50 Pro Plus 4G, Infinix Hot 50 Pro Plus 4G design, Infinix Hot 50 Pro Plus 4G specifications, Infinix Hot 50 series, Infinix
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
