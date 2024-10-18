Infinix Zero Flip First Impressions

The Infinix Zero Flip, the company's first clamshell foldable phone, has finally launched in India. While Infinix is known for its mid-range and budget smartphones, the new Zero Flip changes things by entering a new price bracket. In India, the phone is available for Rs. 49,999, making it the most expensive phone by Infinix. However, you get a lot for that money compared to the other flip phones available in the market. I used the phone for a few hours, and below are my first impressions.

Infinix Zero Flip is available in a lone 8GB RAM + 512GB variant and two colour options. We've got the Rock Black variant with us for review. There's also a Blossom Glow option, which is basically a peach colour.

Both displays on the phone offer a 120Hz refresh rate

Right off the bat, Infinix seems to have done a nice job with the design of the phone. It gets a flat metal frame alongside a metal hinge cover, which features a nice pattern and the Infinix logo. The bottom half of the phone, at the back, is protected by Gorilla Glass 7 and features a rock-like pattern. Infinix hasn't provided any official IP rating for the phone. The hinge design is free, and you can hover between 30 and 150 degrees. On the inside, the flexible panel is surrounded by uniform bezels.

Talking about the panels, the Infinix Zero Flip has the largest cover screen in the segment. A 3.64-inch AMOLED display on the outside is protected by Gorilla Glass Victus 2. This panel offers a 120Hz refresh rate and up to 1,100 nits of peak brightness. On the inside, there's a 6.9-inch AMOLED flex panel with a 120Hz refresh rate, full-HD+ resolution, and a tall 21:9 aspect ratio. The inner panel can offer up to 1,300 nits of peak brightness, and in my few hours with the phone, both the inner and outer displays were bright and colourful.

The phone gets a 50-megapixel selfie camera with a slit flash

In terms of the camera hardware, the clamshell foldable has three 50-megapixel sensors. Two are on the outside, and one is on the inside for selfies. The primary sensor offers OIS; the secondary is an ultra-wide unit with 114-degree FoV. You get LED flash modules on the outside as well as on the inside (a slit LED flash). The outer camera modules do protrude out a bit.

The Infinix Zero Flip is equipped with an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 8020 SoC, paired with 8GB RAM and 512GB storage. As for software, it runs Android 14-based XOS 14.5 out of the box, and you also get a couple of Infinix AI features. The outer cover display also supports several apps, and we'll be testing the implementation during our full review.

The cover screen on the Zero Flip is claimed to support over 100 apps

Infinix has packed a 4,720mAh battery in the Zero Flip, which is larger than what the competition offers. You also get a 70W fast charger in the box. We'll be testing out the battery performance in our review, so stay tuned for that.

The Infinix Zero Flip seems like a great deal, at least on paper. It offers a lot for the money, but how will it hold up in real-world usage? You'll have to wait for our full review to find out.