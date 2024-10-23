Technology News
English Edition
Infinix Hot 50 Pro With MediaTek Helio G100 SoC, 5,000mAh Battery Launched: Specifications

Infinix Hot 50 Pro has a 6.7-inch full-HD+(1,080x2,436 pixels) AMOLED display.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 23 October 2024 14:36 IST
Infinix Hot 50 Pro With MediaTek Helio G100 SoC, 5,000mAh Battery Launched: Specifications

Photo Credit: Infinix

Infinix Hot 50 Pro comes in three colour options

Highlights
  • Infinix Hot 50 Pro runs on Android 14-based XOS 14.5
  • It has an IP54-rated build
  • Infinix Hot 50 Pro integrates Infinix AI features
Infinix Hot 50 Pro was launched in global markets as the latest 4G offering by the brand owned by China's Transsion Holdings. The new Hot series phone comes in three colour options and runs on a MediaTek Helio G100 SoC, coupled with 8GB RAM and up to 256GB storage. The Infinix Hot 50 Pro features a 6.78-inch display and is backed by a 5,000mAh battery. The new smartphone has an IP54 rating for water and dust resistance and boasts a 50-megapixel rear camera unit. 

Price and sale details of Infinix Hot 50 Pro are yet to be announced. It is available in Glacier Blue, Sleek Black, and Titanium Grey colours. 

Infinix Hot 50 Pro Specifications

The dual SIM (nano) Infinix Hot 50 Pro runs on Android 14-based XOS 14.5 and features a 6.7-inch full-HD+(1,080x2,436 pixels) AMOLED IPS LTPS display with up to 120Hz refresh rate and 1,800nits of peak brightness. The display has a hole punch cutout for the selfie shooter and always on support. The handset runs on MediaTek Helio G100 SoC, coupled with 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of onboard storage. The onboard storage can be expanded up to 2TB using a microSD card while the memory can be virtually expanded up to 16GB.

Infinix Hot 50 Pro's rear camera setup includes a 50-megapixel Hi-5022Q primary sensor and a 2-megapixel secondary shooter. Selfies and video chats are handled by an 8-megapixel camera. It has integrated Infinix AI features as well.

Connectivity options on the Infinix Hot 50 Pro include Bluetooth 5.4, NFC, FM Radio, a 3.5mm audio jack, OTG, USB Type-C port, and Wi-Fi. Sensors onboard are an e-compass, G-sensor, gyroscope, light sensor, and proximity sensor. It has an in-display fingerprint sensor for authentication and an IP54-rated build. The phone carries dual speakers with support for DTS Sound and Hi-Res audio.

The Infinix Hot 50 Pro is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging support. It measures 7.4mm thick and weighs 190 grams.

 

Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
