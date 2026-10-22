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iOS 27.2 Update to Reportedly Bring New iPhone Features Across Messages, Apple TV and More Apps

The iOS 27.2 update will introduce new features across six apps — Messages, Apple TV, FaceTime, Home, Apple Podcasts and Games.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 22 October 2026 09:55 IST
iOS 27.2 Update to Reportedly Bring New iPhone Features Across Messages, Apple TV and More Apps

Photo Credit: Apple

Apple first released iOS 27 alongside the iPhone 18 Pro models in September

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Highlights
  • Apple is expected to release the iOS 27.2 update next week
  • FaceTime Dual Capture will reportedly work during group calls
  • The Games app may display unplayed downloads and updated scores
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Apple is said to be preparing to roll out the iOS 27.2 update for iPhone next week. While the Cupertino-based tech giant has yet to reveal any details, a new report suggests that it could bring several new features across apps. The update will reportedly improve everyday tasks, from managing conversations and tracking unfinished podcast episodes to making FaceTime calls and controlling compatible smart locks. A new profile section in the Apple TV app for iPhone could also be added.

iOS 27.2 Update for iPhone: Expected Changes

According to a report by 9to5Mac, Apple's upcoming iOS 27.2 update will introduce new features across six apps — Messages, Apple TV, FaceTime, Home, Apple Podcasts and Games. The update is expected to arrive next week, although Apple has yet to officially confirm the rollout date.

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The first change is reportedly coming to Messages. The report suggests that Apple will add a Suggested Actions feature to the app. It was initially introduced with iOS 27 Beta, but was removed in subsequent versions. In iOS 27.2, relevant suggestions are said to appear underneath messages in a conversation, based on their context. Among the available options could be creating a calendar event or reminder, adding information to a note, and other actions.

The Apple TV app on iPhone and iPad is expected to gain profile selection with iOS 27.2 and iPadOS 27.2. The feature already exists in tvOS and allows people sharing an account to maintain separate viewing histories and recommendations. Following the update, a new profile selection screen will surface, although it can be disabled if users do not want it to appear each time.

FaceTime's Dual Capture feature, introduced with iOS 27, is also reportedly set to receive an upgrade. The report suggests that compatible iPhone users will be able to keep the front and rear cameras active simultaneously during a Group call. Users can tap the camera-flip button to enable the feature, with both camera feeds streamed simultaneously by default on iPhone 17 and newer models.

Apple launched several new smart home devices earlier this month, and the iOS 27.2 update could bring new features. The tech giant will reportedly add two new automation options for compatible smart locks. The first, called Lock After Closing, lets users choose how long after a door closes the lock should engage automatically. The second feature, Door Left Open, is designed to alert users when a door remains open for a specified period.

The company could also reorganise the Up Next queue on its Home tab into two separate sections: New Episodes and Continue Playing, in the Podcasts app. New Episodes will reportedly show the latest episodes from podcasts users follow, while Continue Playing will collect episodes they have started but not finished.

The last app that is expected to gain new features as part of the upcoming iOS 27.2 update is Games. Users will reportedly be able to see recently downloaded games that they have not played yet. Previously, the Home tab showed games with some play activity. Apple is also said to update how achievement progress and leaderboard scores appear on the Home tab.

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Further reading: iOS 27, iOS 27.2, iOS 27.2 Update, iPhone Update, Apple
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
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