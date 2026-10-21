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Oppo Reno 17 Pro Camera, Display and Battery Specifications Surface Online Ahead of Expected Launch

Oppo is expected to launch the series in China in November with ColorOS 17 based on Android 17.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly | Updated: 21 October 2026 17:43 IST
Oppo Reno 17 Pro Camera, Display and Battery Specifications Surface Online Ahead of Expected Launch

The Pro model may not launch in India in early 2027

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Highlights
  • The Reno 17 Pro could sport a 6.32-inch 120Hz display
  • The phone could feature a 50-megapixel periscope telephoto camera
  • The Reno 17 Pro may include a 50-megapixel selfie camera
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Oppo is expected to unveil the Reno 17 series in China next month, and early leaks suggest that cameras and battery life could be among its key highlights. The Reno 17 Pro may pack a 200-megapixel main camera, a MediaTek Dimensity chipset and a large battery. Oppo could also add new AI photography tools and support for a telephoto extender. The series may reach India in early 2027, although the Pro model might not launch here.

Oppo Reno 17 Pro Specifications, Features (Expected)

Tipster Digital Chat Station (translated from Chinese) claimed (via) that the Oppo Reno 17 Pro will sport a 6.32-inch flat display with a 1.5K resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. It is expected to run on a MediaTek Dimensity 8550 Super chipset.

The Reno 17 Pro could stand out with its camera hardware, particularly for a compact phone. According to the leak, Oppo is testing a 50-megapixel periscope telephoto camera alongside a 50-megapixel ultrawide shooter and a 200-megapixel main sensor with gimbal-style stabilisation. A 50-megapixel front camera is also tipped for selfies and video calls.

Despite its relatively smaller 6.32-inch display, the Oppo Reno 17 Pro handset could house a 7,000mAh battery. We are yet to learn about the charging details of the phone.

Oppo Reno 17 Series Launch Timeline, Features

Meanwhile, tipster Smart Pikachu (translated from Chinese) suggests that the Oppo Reno 17 series could get new tools for capturing and editing live photos and videos, along with a dedicated AI button. The phones may also support a telephoto extender, though its inclusion remains uncertain.

Oppo is expected to launch the series in China in November with ColorOS 17 based on Android 17. An India launch could follow in early January 2027, but the Reno 17 Pro may not arrive here. The Honor 700 series and Vivo S70 lineup are also tipped to launch in China around the same time.

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Further reading: Oppo Reno 17 Pro, Oppo Reno 17 series, Oppo Reno 17 Pro specifications, Oppo Reno 17 Pro launch, Oppo
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
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