Apple launched iOS 27, which includes Siri AI, earlier this year, followed by iOS 27.2 last month. Based on Apple's previous release patterns, the next major update, iOS 28, could be announced at the Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) 2027, followed by a public release in September next year. The Cupertino-based company seems to be gearing up for a major overhaul of the notification experience on iPhone models with its next major operating system update. It could also bring new Siri AI features.

iOS 28 Could Introduce Significant Changes to Notification Centre

MacRumors, citing multiple unnamed sources, reports that Apple is planning to revamp the iPhone's notification system with iOS 28 next year. The publication does not reveal what features or design updates could arrive.

Android 16 and newer versions offer notification categorisation options that separate alerts into groups such as News, Promotions, Social, and Suggested. Apple is likely to introduce similar notification management features to iPhone models.

Apple is currently testing iOS 27.3, which is available in beta. The company is expected to preview iOS 28 at its Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) next year. The company released the iOS 27.2 update for compatible iPhone models last month.

The highlight of this update is expanded Siri AI's capabilities. The assistant can now refer to details from previous conversations. Siri AI now supports French, Japanese, Korean, Portuguese, and Spanish. Contextual suggestions in Messages are another iOS 27.2 feature. It also allows users to edit captions and comments, avoid adding duplicate photos, and receive reminders before an album expires. Support for SynthID has been expanded to Photos and Image Playground in iOS 27.2.

Apple released iOS 27.2.1 earlier this month, and the update is available for iPhone 11 and later. Apple is expected to introduce more advanced AI capabilities for Siri in iOS 28. It could transform its virtual assistant into an autonomous agent capable of carrying out tasks on behalf of users.