Oppo finally launched the Find X10 series in India on Thursday, its flagship smartphone lineup. The lineup includes two phones, namely Oppo Find X10 Pro Max and Oppo Find X10, which arrive in the country a month after their China debut. The Oppo Find X10 Pro Max is India's first phone to be powered by the flagship MediaTek Dimensity 9600 Pro chipset. The company claims it is also the country's first phone to carry a triple 200-megapixel rear camera system. Meanwhile, the Oppo Find X10 features the new MediaTek Dimensity 9600M SoC. It also features a triple rear camera unit, with a 200-megapixel main shooter.

Oppo Find X10 Pro Max, Oppo Find X10 Price in India, Availability

Oppo Find X10 price in India starts at Rs. 1,39,999 for the base variant offering 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. Meanwhile, the higher-end 12GB + 512GB RAM and storage configuration costs Rs. 1,69,999. On the other hand, the price of the flagship Oppo Find X10 Pro Max starts at Rs. 1,99,999 for the 12GB + 512GB variant. The Hasselblad Telephoto Converter kit is priced at Rs. 24,999. The company is offering a 15 percent cashback with IDFC First Bank, HDFC Bank, Axis Bank, and SBI cards.

The new smartphones are set to go on sale in India on October 29 via the Oppo online store, Flipkart, and Amazon. The Oppo Find X10 Pro Max is offered in Luna White and Titanium Gray colour options, while the Oppo Find X10 will be available for purchase in Glacier Blue, Glow Coral, and Mist Gray colourways.

Oppo Find X10 Pro Max Specifications, Features

The Oppo Find X10 Pro Max is a dual SIM handset. It ships with Oppo's latest Android 17-based ColorOS 17. The smartphone sports a 6.78-inch Full-HD+ (1,272 x 2,772 pixels) AMOLED display that refreshes at up to 144Hz. The screen offers up to 2,000 nits peak brightness in HBM, 450 ppi pixel density, 1.07 billion colours, a 1,000Hz instantaneous touch sampling rate, and Crystal Guard cover glass. The tech firm claims that the handset ships with IP66 + IP68 + IP69 ratings for dust and water resistance.

An octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 9600 Pro chipset, which is built on a 2nm process, powers the Oppo Find X10 Pro Max. The SoC delivers a peak clock speed of up to 4.55GHz. The handset also features an ARM Mali G2-Ultra GPU, LPDDR5x RAM, and UFS 4.1 onboard storage. It also features an under-display fingerprint scanner for security.

For optics, the Oppo Find X10 Pro Max carries a Hasselblad-tuned triple rear camera system, with a 200-megapixel (f/1.5) Ultra HDR primary shooter with a 1/1.3-inch ISOCELL HPC sensor, 24mm focal length, and optical image stabilisation (OIS). It also features a 200-megapixel Ultra-Sensing Ultra-Wide (f/2.2) camera with a 13mm focal length and autofocus, along with a 200-megapixel Ultra-Sensing Telephoto (f/2.1) camera with a 1/1.56-inch ISOCELL HP5 sensor and OIS.

Moreover, the Oppo Find X10 Pro Max boasts a 50-megapixel Ultra-Clear front-facing camera for selfies and video calls, with a 100-degree field of view. The smartphone is capable of recording videos at up to 8K/ 60 fps. The phone also features the LUMO Hyper Pixel and LUMO True Image engines, along with DeepPix sensor technology for improved low-light photography.

The Oppo Find X10 Pro Max packs an 8,000mAh battery and supports 80W (wired) and 50W (wireless) fast charging. It also supports 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 6.2, a USB Type-C port, GPS, GLONASS, BDS, Galileo, QZSS, and NavIC for connectivity. The list of onboard sensors includes a proximity sensor, an ambient light sensor, a colour temperature sensor, an e-compass, an accelerometer, a gyroscope, a hall sensor, a laser focusing sensor, a spectral sensor, and an IR blaster. It measures 161.32 x 76.57 x 8.4mm and weighs about 235g.

Oppo Find X10 can record videos at up to 8K/ 30 fps

Photo Credit: Oppo

Oppo Find X10 Specifications, Features

The Oppo Find X10 is also a dual-SIM handset. The phone ships with the same OS, connectivity options, onboard sensors, battery, charging support, and ingress protection as the Pro Max model. The standard model sports a 6.59-inch Full-HD+ (1,272 x 2,768 pixels) AMOLED display. The other display features remain identical to the Oppo Find X10 Pro Max. It is powered by the 3nm octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 9600M chipset, delivering a peak clock speed of up to 4.21GHz. The phone measures 156.51 x 74.29 x 8.35mm and weighs about 216g.

In the camera department, the Oppo Find X10 also carries a Hasselblad-tuned rear camera system. However, it features a 200-megapixel Ultra-Clear Main (f/1.6) primary camera with a 1/1.4-inch ISOCELL HPE sensor, 23mm focal length, and OIS. It also boasts a 200-megapixel Ultra-Sensing Telephoto (f/2.6) camera with OIS and a 50-megapixel Ultra-Wide (f/2.0) camera with a 15mm focal length and autofocus. The phone gets the same selfie camera as the Pro Max model. It can record videos at up to 8K/ 30 fps.