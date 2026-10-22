Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 series was launched in India earlier this year, in July. The lineup includes the Galaxy Z Fold 8, the tech giant's first wide-folding handset, and the Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra, the flagship book-style Galaxy foldable. Now, the company appears to be preparing to unveil a new range of foldable handsets, as it has reportedly set the date of its ‘Heart of the World' event for next week. The event is said to see the launch of the Samsung W27 foldable, which will be available exclusively in China. It will reportedly be based on the Galaxy Z Fold 8 series, while featuring a more premium build.

Samsung W27 Foldable to Reportedly Launch on October 29

ITHome reports (translated from Chinese) that Samsung will host its “Heart of the World” event in China on October 29. During the event, the South Korean tech giant will reportedly launch the new Samsung W27 foldable. The phone is said to be based on the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra, featuring similar specifications and features. However, the Samsung W27 is expected to boast a more premium finish than the Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra.

The report further highlights that the Samsung W27 will go on sale in the country on November 5. However, it is already available for pre-order in China, the report reveals. In China, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra is offered at a starting price of CNY 14,999 (roughly Rs. 2,13,000). On the other hand, the Samsung W27 foldable is expected to be priced higher than its Galaxy Z Fold 8 series counterpart. The leaked poster suggests that the foldable could be offered in blue and red finishes.

To recap, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra ships with Android 17-based One UI 9. The foldable sports an 8-inch foldable AMOLED display on the inside and a 6.5-inch AMOLED display on the outside. Both screens offer up to a 120Hz refresh rate. The smartphone is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 for Galaxy chipset. It also features up to 16GB of RAM and up to 1TB of internal storage.

Moreover, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra carries a triple rear camera system, with a 200-megapixel primary camera, a 50-megapixel ultrawide camera, and a 10-megapixel telephoto camera. The handset also boasts a 10-megapixel camera on the cover display and another 10-megapixel shooter on the foldable screen. It is backed by a 5,000mAh battery, while offering support for 45W (wired) and 20W (wireless) fast charging.