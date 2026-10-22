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Samsung ‘Heart of the World’ Event to Take Place Next Week in China to Reportedly Launch Samsung W27 Foldable

Samsung W27 is reportedly based on the recently launched Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 22 October 2026 15:45 IST
Samsung ‘Heart of the World’ Event to Take Place Next Week in China to Reportedly Launch Samsung W27 Foldable

Samsung W27 is said to feature similar specifications as the Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra

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Highlights
  • Samsung W27 foldable might sports a 6.5-inch cover display
  • Samsung W27 could be powered by a Snapdragon chipset
  • Samsung W27 series will be exclusively launched in China
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Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 series was launched in India earlier this year, in July. The lineup includes the Galaxy Z Fold 8, the tech giant's first wide-folding handset, and the Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra, the flagship book-style Galaxy foldable. Now, the company appears to be preparing to unveil a new range of foldable handsets, as it has reportedly set the date of its ‘Heart of the World' event for next week. The event is said to see the launch of the Samsung W27 foldable, which will be available exclusively in China. It will reportedly be based on the Galaxy Z Fold 8 series, while featuring a more premium build.

Samsung W27 Foldable to Reportedly Launch on October 29

ITHome reports (translated from Chinese) that Samsung will host its “Heart of the World” event in China on October 29. During the event, the South Korean tech giant will reportedly launch the new Samsung W27 foldable. The phone is said to be based on the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra, featuring similar specifications and features. However, the Samsung W27 is expected to boast a more premium finish than the Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra.

The report further highlights that the Samsung W27 will go on sale in the country on November 5. However, it is already available for pre-order in China, the report reveals. In China, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra is offered at a starting price of CNY 14,999 (roughly Rs. 2,13,000). On the other hand, the Samsung W27 foldable is expected to be priced higher than its Galaxy Z Fold 8 series counterpart. The leaked poster suggests that the foldable could be offered in blue and red finishes.

To recap, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra ships with Android 17-based One UI 9. The foldable sports an 8-inch foldable AMOLED display on the inside and a 6.5-inch AMOLED display on the outside. Both screens offer up to a 120Hz refresh rate. The smartphone is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 for Galaxy chipset. It also features up to 16GB of RAM and up to 1TB of internal storage.

Moreover, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra carries a triple rear camera system, with a 200-megapixel primary camera, a 50-megapixel ultrawide camera, and a 10-megapixel telephoto camera. The handset also boasts a 10-megapixel camera on the cover display and another 10-megapixel shooter on the foldable screen. It is backed by a 5,000mAh battery, while offering support for 45W (wired) and 20W (wireless) fast charging.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Refined hinge and in-hand feel
  • Much improved crease
  • Anti-reflective coating
  • Flagship-level performance
  • 45W wired fast charging support
  • 7 years of OS updates and security patches
  • Solid primary sensor and upgraded ultrawide sensor
  • Bad
  • Expensive
  • Telephoto sensor could have been better
  • Doesn't feel Ultra compared to Fold 7
  • Battery life could have been better
  • Not the best loudspeakers in the segment
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra review
Display (Primary) 8.00-inch
Cover Display 6.50-inch
Cover Resolution 1080x2520 pixels
Processor Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5
Front Camera 10-megapixel + 10-megapixel
Rear Camera 200-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 10-megapixel
RAM 12GB, 16GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB, 1TB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 17
Resolution 2256x2504 pixels
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Further reading: Samsung W27, Samsung Heart of the World, Samsung, Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
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Samsung ‘Heart of the World’ Event to Take Place Next Week in China to Reportedly Launch Samsung W27 Foldable
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