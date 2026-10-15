Apple launched the iPhone Duo as its first foldable in September, and it is easily the most expensive iPhone to date. In India, the handset starts at Rs. 2,99,900, almost touching the Rs. 3 lakh mark. While its pre-orders have yet to begin, repairing the iPhone Duo could prove just as expensive. Apple has revealed the repair cost of the foldable, and it suggests that even a single out-of-warranty repair could cost a significant portion of its original price.

iPhone Duo Repair Cost

On the Apple Support website, the listed repair charges show that the inner display damage is the most expensive repair for the iPhone Duo, priced at Rs. 1,49,900. That is almost half the starting price of the foldable phone and close to the price of an entire iPhone 18 Pro. For context, the iPhone 18 Pro starts at Rs. 1,64,900 in India.

iPhone Duo Repair Costs in India: Without (left) and with AppleCare (right)

Other repairs can also add up quickly, with charges ranging from Rs. 5,900 for cover layer damage to Rs. 2,24,900 for other damage.

Apple charges Rs. 5,900 to repair cover layer damage and Rs. 20,900 for back glass damage. Battery service costs Rs. 24,900, while rear camera damage is priced at Rs. 26,900. Repairing the outer display costs Rs. 42,900. However, it can rise to Rs. 55,900 if both the outer display and back glass are damaged.

The inner display replacement costs Rs. 1,49,900, while other damage carries a charge of Rs. 2,24,900.

While buying an AppleCare subscription is advised for most users to mitigate damage repair costs in the future, the maintenance plan itself for the iPhone Duo is expensive. It is priced at Rs. 51,900 and offers unlimited repairs for eligible accidental damage, including incidents such as drops and spills, along with priority support from Apple experts. However, a service fee applies to each covered incident. Theft and loss are not included in the coverage.

With AppleCare, battery service costs Rs. 0. Cover layer damage carries a service fee of Rs. 1,900, while back glass damage and outer display damage each cost Rs. 2,500. An inner display repair costs Rs. 8,900 under the plan, compared with Rs. 1,49,900 without it. Other accidental damage also carries a fee of Rs. 8,900, while the listed theft or loss fee is Rs. 15,900.

But even with a Rs. 50,000 premium for the AppleCare plan, the difference between the repair costs is substantial, especially for the inner screen. Instead of paying nearly Rs. 1.5 lakh for a replacement, customers with AppleCare would pay Rs. 8,900 for a covered incident.