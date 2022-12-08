Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Apple Brings 5G Support to Beta Testers in India with iOS 16.2 RC Update, Adds Karaoke Like Sing Feature

Apple Brings 5G Support to Beta Testers in India with iOS 16.2 RC Update, Adds Karaoke-Like Sing Feature

Apple’s new Advanced Data Protection will bring extra security to your backups and photos.

Written by Manas Mitul, Edited by David Delima |  Updated: 8 December 2022 12:21 IST
Apple Brings 5G Support to Beta Testers in India with iOS 16.2 RC Update, Adds Karaoke-Like Sing Feature

Photo Credit: Apple

5g network support will come to iPhone 12 and above.

Highlights
  • iOS 16.2 RC update expands end-to-end encryption to iCloud services
  • Apple Music’s Sing feature will allow users to sing along to songs
  • iOS 16.2 RC also brings Freeform app to beta testers

Apple is rolling out iOS 16.2 RC for its beta testers, with improvements to end-to-end encryption across services and a new karaoke-based Apple Music feature introduced as part of the new update. The biggest update introduced for iPhone users in India, however, is 5G support. The RC version refers to ‘Release Candidate', which indicates that the latest update is the near final version. iOS 16.2 is also bringing changes to the Always-On Display, AirDrop, and a new Freeform app that lets multiple users collaborate on a project.

The 16.2 update adds 5G support to iPhone 12 and newer models for beta users in India. This comes after the tech giant had confirmed in November that it would add 5G network support to compatible iPhones in India in its 16.2 update. The iOS 16.2 update is also bringing end-to-end encryption to a host of iCloud services, including device and messages backups and photos, according to a report by 9to5Mac.

Apple is calling this service Advanced Data Protection, which extends the extra layer of security to 10 new iCloud services. In addition to your backups and photos, your voice memos and notes will soon be protected by end-to-end encryption.

The new update, rolling out as part of Apple's developer beta program, also adds the Apple Music Sing feature, which will allow users to sing along to songs with the help of existing real-time lyrics — just like a karaoke machine. Apple says the feature will be available to all Apple Music subscribers worldwide later this month.

Apple had tested support for 5G in India last month as part of iOS 16.2 beta, rolling out support for Jio and Airtel networks. “"We are working with our carrier partners in India to bring the best 5G experience to iPhone users as soon as network validation and testing for quality and performance is completed. 5G will be enabled via a software update and will start rolling out to iPhone users in December," Apple had said.

5G is here. Should you buy a 4G phone? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
iPhone 12

iPhone 12

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Very good build quality
  • Dolby Vision HDR video recording
  • Excellent cameras
  • Smooth performance in everyday use
  • Bad
  • Battery life could be better
  • Gets warm when stressed
Read detailed Apple iPhone 12 review
Display 6.10-inch
Processor Apple A14 Bionic
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 12-megapixel + 12-megapixel
Storage 64GB
OS iOS 14
Resolution 1170x2532 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Apple, iOS, iPhone, iOS 16
Manas Mitul
Manas Mitul
In his time as a journalist, Manas Mitul has written on a wide spectrum of beats including politics, culture and sports. He enjoys reading, walking around in museums and rewatching films. Talk to Manas about football and tennis, but maybe don’t bring up his video game backlog. More
Meta in Big Tech Club but Dwarfed by 'Giant Tech' Company Apple, Nick Clegg Says
Featured video of the day
Netflix December 2022 Releases: Qala, Glass Onion, Emily In Paris Season 3, And Much More

Related Stories

Apple Brings 5G Support to Beta Testers in India with iOS 16.2 RC Update, Adds Karaoke-Like Sing Feature
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Pebble Frost Smartwatch With Bluetooth Calling Launched in India: Details
  2. Realme 10 Pro+ 5G, Realme 10 Pro 5G Smartphones Launched in India: Details
  3. Realme 10 Pro 5G and 10 Pro+ 5G First Impressions: New 5G Champs?
  4. Infinix Zero Series Launch Event Set for December 20: Details
  5. Amazon Launches Its 11th Generation Kindle Reader in India
  6. Amazfit Falcon With 150 Sports Modes Launched in India
  7. Wonder Woman 3 No Longer Moving Forward at DC Studios: Report
  8. Interview: Raja Koduri on Intel's Arc GPUs and Where AI Is Leading Us
  9. iQoo 11 Pro, iQoo 11 Debut With Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC: Know More
  10. iQoo Neo 7 SE With MediaTek Dimensity 8200 SoC Launched in China
#Latest Stories
  1. China-Based APT41 Hacker Group Stole $20 Million Worth of US COVID-19 Relief Funds: Report
  2. Foxconn Reports Fall in Sales After Disruption Over Protests at China iPhone Plant
  3. FBI Nabs Blockparty CTO Rikesh Thapa for Stealing BTC Worth $1 Million, Defrauding Employer
  4. iQoo Neo 7 SE With MediaTek Dimensity 8200 SoC, 120W Fast Charging Launched in China: Price, Specifications
  5. Global Smartphone Production Declined by 11 Percent in Q3 2022: Trendforce
  6. iQoo 11 Pro, iQoo 11 With E6 2K LTPO 4.0 Display, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC Launched: Price, Specifications
  7. Google Must Take Down 'Manifestly Inaccurate' Search Results if Proven by Users, EU Top Court Says
  8. Biden Administration Tells US Supreme Court Section 230 of Communications Decency Act Has Limits
  9. Spain Joins List of Nations Experimenting with CBDCs, Plans ‘Wholesale’ Twist
  10. Nokia X10, Nokia X20 Reportedly Receiving Android 13 Stable Update: All Details
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.