Itel A50 Could Launch in India Next Week, Price Range Tipped

Itel A50 could launch soon in India. Itel has not made any official announcement regarding its launch yet, but ahead of it, its price range and specifications have leaked on the Web. The Itel A50 will reportedly debut as a budget offering in the county. The handset is already available in select global markets with specifications including Unisoc T603 SoC, 8-megapixel rear camera, and 5,000mAh battery. The Itel A50 is expected to arrive as a sibling of the Itel A70.

Itel A50 Price Range Leaked

As per a report by 91Mobiles, the India launch of Itel A50 will take place next week. The report, citing internal sources, claims that the handset will be priced under Rs. 7,000.

For comparison, the Itel A70 was launched in January for a starting price of Rs. 6,299 for the 4GB + 64GB option. The 4GB + 128GB and 4GB + 256GB variants are priced at Rs. 6.799 and Rs. 7,299, respectively.

The Itel A50 phone is expected to be offered in multiple colourways and memory options in the country. It is said to feature a 6.56-inch HD+ display. The brand is likely to offer one-time free screen replacement for buyers. This could be valid for within 100 days of the phone's purchase.

Itel A50 Specifications

Currently, Itel A50 is listed on the company's global website revealing its specifications. It is listed in Cyan Blue, Lime Green, Misty Black, and Shimmer Gold colourways.

The Itel A50 features a 6.6-inch display with a 720x1,612 pixels resolution and runs on an octa-core Unisoc T603 chipset paired with up to 4GB RAM and up to 128GB RAM. It has an 8-megapixel rear camera and a 5-megapixel selfie camera. It is shown with Android 14 operating system and 4G connectivity. The phone is backed by a 5,000mAh battery and has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for authentication. It measures 163.9x75.7x8.7mm.

