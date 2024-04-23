Itel S24 was luanched in India on Tuesday (April 23) as the latest budget-friendly offering from the Chinese smartphone brand. The new Itel S series phone runs on MediaTek Helio G91 SoC and houses a 5,000mAh battery with wired fast charging support. The Itel S24 also gets the Dynamic Bar that shows notifications around the front camera cutout. It flaunts a 108-megapixel rear camera unit. Like the recent Itel handsets, the Itel S24 offers Memory Fusion technology for virtual RAM expansion.

Itel S24 price in India

The Itel S24 is priced at Rs. 9,999 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. It is offered in Dawn white and Starry Black colourways. The new Itel phone is currently up for sale in India via Amazon and buyers can avail Itel 42 smartwatch worth Rs. 999 free while purchasing the smartphone. It will be available in retail outlets by the last week of April.

Itel S24 specifications

The Itel S24 ships with Android 13-based Itel OS 13 and a 6.6-inch HD+ (720x1,612 pixels) screen with a 90Hz refresh rate. It is powered by a MediaTek Helio G91 SoC paired with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage. Through Memory Fusion technology, the available RAM can be virtually expanded up to 16GB.

For optics, the Itel S24 has a dual rear camera unit, comprising a 108-megapixel Samsung HM6 ISOCELL sensor with an f/1.6 aperture and electronic image stabilisation (EIS) support, alongside a QVGA depth sensor. On the front, it has an 8-megapixel selfie shooter.

As mentioned, the Itel S24 comes with the Dynamic Bar feature. It displays notifications like battery charging details and incoming call alerts around the front camera cutout. The handset includes dual DTS speakers and has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for authentication. Connectivity options on the handset include Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, 4G, and a USB Type-C port.

Itel S24 carries a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support. The battery is claimed to deliver up to five hours of gaming and up to 7.5 hours of video consumption. The handset weighs 192 grams.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.