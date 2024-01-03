Technology News
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Itel A70 With 5,000mAh Battery, Up to 256GB Inbuilt Storage Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Itel A70 With 5,000mAh Battery, Up to 256GB Inbuilt Storage Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Itel A70 is available in India in three RAM and storage configurations.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 3 January 2024 16:48 IST
Itel A70 With 5,000mAh Battery, Up to 256GB Inbuilt Storage Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: Itel

Itel A70 is offered in Azure Blue, Brilliant Gold, Field Green, and Stylish Black colours

Highlights
  • Itel A70 sports a 6.6-inch HD+ 120Hz display
  • The handset boots Android 13 Go Edition-based ItelOS 13
  • The Itel A70 carries an 8-megapixel front camera sensor
Advertisement

Itel A70 was launched in India on Wednesday, January 3. The phone is powered by an octa-core Unisoc T603 chipset and packs a 5,000mAh battery. It sports a 13-megapixel dual rear camera system and an 8-megapixel front camera. The dual SIM-supported handset ships with Android 13 Go Edition-based ItelOS and is also equipped with a Dynamic Bar feature. It will be available for sale in the country later this month in three RAM and storage configurations and four colourways.

Itel A70 price in India, availability

The Itel A70 starts in India at Rs. 6,299 for its 4GB + 64GB option, while the 4GB + 128GB and 4GB + 256GB variants are priced at Rs. 6.799 and Rs. 7,299, respectively. It is offered in Azure Blue, Brilliant Gold, Field Green, and Stylish Black colourways. The phone will be available for purchase starting January 5 through the Amazon website and offline stores across the country. Including bank offers, the model can be bought at an effective price of Rs. 5,999.

Itel A70 specifications, features

The Itel A70 features a 6.6-inch HD+ (1,612 x 720 pixels) display with a refresh rate of up to 120Hz and a brightness level of 500 nits. The phone comes with a Dynamic Bar feature similar to Apple's Dynamic Island which claims to show notifications and alerts to users without diverting their focus.

Powered by an octa-core Unisoc T603 chipset, the Itel A70 gets 4GB of RAM and up to 256GB of inbuilt storage. The RAM can be extended virtually by an additional 8GB to up to 12GB. The storage can be expanded to up to 2TB via a microSD card. The handset ships with Android 13 Go Edition-based ItelOS 13. 

For optics, the dual rear camera unit of the Itel A70 carries a 13-megapixel primary sensor and an unspecified AI-backed secondary sensor. The front camera has an 8-megapixel sensor. The phone packs a 5,000mAh battery and measures 8.6mm in thickness. It also supports 4G, Wi-Fi 802.11, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS/GLONASS, and USB Type-C connectivity. For security, it comes with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Itel A70

Itel A70

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.60-inch
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Rear Camera 13-megapixel
RAM 4GB
Storage 64GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 13 Go Edition
Resolution 1612x720 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Itel A70, Itel A70 India launch, Itel A70 price in India, Itel A70 specifications, Itel
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Google Responds to Detection of Session Token Malware Capable of Hijacking Accounts: Report
CoinDCX Refutes Claims of Being Probed for Fraud as Disorderly Chaos Keeps India’s Crypto Sector Engulfed
Itel A70 With 5,000mAh Battery, Up to 256GB Inbuilt Storage Launched in India: Price, Specifications
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Poco X6 Pro Price, Specifications Leak Ahead of January 11 India Launch
  2. iQoo Neo 9 Pro India Launch Set to Take Place Next Month
  3. Moto G34 5G Tipped to Launch in India Next Week
  4. iPhone 15 Gets Discounted on Flipkart: Check New Price
  5. Moto G Play (2024) Price, Design, Specifications Leak Online: See Here
  6. Realme 12 Pro+ Tipped to Run on Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 SoC
  7. Samsung Galaxy A55 Leaked Renders Suggest Three Colours: See Here
  8. Samsung Galaxy S24 Series Tipped to Come in These Colourways in India
  9. Apple Shares Plunge as Barclays Predicts 'Lacklustre' iPhone 16: Report
  10. Moto G34 5G With Snapdragon 695 SoC to Launch in India on This Date
#Latest Stories
  1. Oppo Reno 11 Series Key Specifications, Flipkart Availability Confirmed Ahead of India Launch
  2. OpenSea Sees Older Mickey Mouse Avatar Become Most Trending NFT, Market Revival Remains Slow
  3. Realme 12 Pro, Realme 12 Pro+ Renders Surface Online via Alleged TENAA Listing
  4. Apple Granted Patent That Envisions Creative Use of External Display on Apple Vision Pro
  5. Samsung Galaxy S24, Galaxy S24+, Galaxy S24 Ultra Colour Options for India Tipped
  6. Elon Musk's X Reportedly Brings Back Headlines for Link Previews, but It's Now Tiny
  7. Itel A70 With 5,000mAh Battery, Up to 256GB Inbuilt Storage Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  8. CoinDCX Refutes Claims of Being Probed for Fraud as Disorderly Chaos Keeps India’s Crypto Sector Engulfed
  9. Google Responds to Detection of Session Token Malware Capable of Hijacking Accounts: Report
  10. Moto G34 5G India Launch Date Set for January 9; to Be Available on Flipkart
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »