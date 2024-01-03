Itel A70 was launched in India on Wednesday, January 3. The phone is powered by an octa-core Unisoc T603 chipset and packs a 5,000mAh battery. It sports a 13-megapixel dual rear camera system and an 8-megapixel front camera. The dual SIM-supported handset ships with Android 13 Go Edition-based ItelOS and is also equipped with a Dynamic Bar feature. It will be available for sale in the country later this month in three RAM and storage configurations and four colourways.

Itel A70 price in India, availability

The Itel A70 starts in India at Rs. 6,299 for its 4GB + 64GB option, while the 4GB + 128GB and 4GB + 256GB variants are priced at Rs. 6.799 and Rs. 7,299, respectively. It is offered in Azure Blue, Brilliant Gold, Field Green, and Stylish Black colourways. The phone will be available for purchase starting January 5 through the Amazon website and offline stores across the country. Including bank offers, the model can be bought at an effective price of Rs. 5,999.

Itel A70 specifications, features

The Itel A70 features a 6.6-inch HD+ (1,612 x 720 pixels) display with a refresh rate of up to 120Hz and a brightness level of 500 nits. The phone comes with a Dynamic Bar feature similar to Apple's Dynamic Island which claims to show notifications and alerts to users without diverting their focus.

Powered by an octa-core Unisoc T603 chipset, the Itel A70 gets 4GB of RAM and up to 256GB of inbuilt storage. The RAM can be extended virtually by an additional 8GB to up to 12GB. The storage can be expanded to up to 2TB via a microSD card. The handset ships with Android 13 Go Edition-based ItelOS 13.

For optics, the dual rear camera unit of the Itel A70 carries a 13-megapixel primary sensor and an unspecified AI-backed secondary sensor. The front camera has an 8-megapixel sensor. The phone packs a 5,000mAh battery and measures 8.6mm in thickness. It also supports 4G, Wi-Fi 802.11, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS/GLONASS, and USB Type-C connectivity. For security, it comes with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

