Itel P55T was launched in India on Wednesday (February 28) as the latest entry-level offering from the Chinese smartphone brand. The new handset runs on Unisoc T606 SoC with 4GB RAM and 128GB of onboard storage. Like the recently released Itel phones, the Itel P55T also boasts an iPhone-like Dynamic Bar feature on the display. It houses a 6,000mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging. The Itel P55T features a dual camera setup at the rear, headlined by a 50-megapixel primary sensor.

Itel P55T price in India, availability

The Itel P55T is priced at Rs. 8,199 for the 4GB RAM + 128GB storage version. It is offered in Astral Black and Astral Gold colour options. The handset is currently up for sale on Flipkart.

Itel P55T specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Itel P55T runs on Android 14 (Go Edition) and features a 6.56-inch HD+ (720 x 1,640 pixels) IPS display with a 90Hz refresh rate, 90 percent screen-to-body ratio, and 180Hz touch sampling rate. The display includes a hole-punch cutout for housing the selfie camera and supports the Dynamic Bar feature for quickly viewing notifications. As mentioned, the new Itel handset runs on an octa-core Unisoc T606 SoC, paired with 4GB of RAM. With Memory Fusion technology, the onboard RAM can be virtually expanded up to 8GB.

For photos and videos, the Itel P55T carry an AI-backed 50-megapixel dual rear camera setup with rear flash. For selfies and video calls, it carries an 8-megapixel front-facing camera with front flash.

The Itel P55T packs 128GB of onboard storage. It offers a face unlock feature and is equipped with a fingerprint sensor for biometric authentication. Connectivity options on the devices include Wi-Fi 802.11 ac/a/b/g/n, Bluetooth, GPS, 4G, OTG, and a USB Type-C port. Sensors onboard include e-compass, g-sensor, and gyroscope.

Itel has equipped the Itel P55T with a 6,000mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging. The battery is claimed to deliver up to 45 days of standby time and up to 155 hours of music playback time on a single charge.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.