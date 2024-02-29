Technology News
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Itel P55T With 6,000mAh Battery, Dual Rear Cameras Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Itel P55T With 6,000mAh Battery, Dual Rear Cameras Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Itel P55T's battery is claimed to deliver up to 45 days of standby time on a single charge.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 29 February 2024 12:13 IST
Itel P55T With 6,000mAh Battery, Dual Rear Cameras Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: Itel

Itel P55T is offered in Astral Black and Astral Gold colour options

Highlights
  • Itel P55T run on Android 14 (Go Edition)
  • It has an octa-core Unisoc T606 SoC under the hood
  • Itel P55T packs 128GB of onboard storage
Advertisement

Itel P55T was launched in India on Wednesday (February 28) as the latest entry-level offering from the Chinese smartphone brand. The new handset runs on Unisoc T606 SoC with 4GB RAM and 128GB of onboard storage. Like the recently released Itel phones, the Itel P55T also boasts an iPhone-like Dynamic Bar feature on the display. It houses a 6,000mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging. The Itel P55T features a dual camera setup at the rear, headlined by a 50-megapixel primary sensor.

Itel P55T price in India, availability

The Itel P55T is priced at Rs. 8,199 for the 4GB RAM + 128GB storage version. It is offered in Astral Black and Astral Gold colour options. The handset is currently up for sale on Flipkart.

Itel P55T specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Itel P55T runs on Android 14 (Go Edition) and features a 6.56-inch HD+ (720 x 1,640 pixels) IPS display with a 90Hz refresh rate, 90 percent screen-to-body ratio, and 180Hz touch sampling rate. The display includes a hole-punch cutout for housing the selfie camera and supports the Dynamic Bar feature for quickly viewing notifications. As mentioned, the new Itel handset runs on an octa-core Unisoc T606 SoC, paired with 4GB of RAM. With Memory Fusion technology, the onboard RAM can be virtually expanded up to 8GB.

For photos and videos, the Itel P55T carry an AI-backed 50-megapixel dual rear camera setup with rear flash. For selfies and video calls, it carries an 8-megapixel front-facing camera with front flash.

The Itel P55T packs 128GB of onboard storage. It offers a face unlock feature and is equipped with a fingerprint sensor for biometric authentication. Connectivity options on the devices include Wi-Fi 802.11 ac/a/b/g/n, Bluetooth, GPS, 4G, OTG, and a USB Type-C port. Sensors onboard include e-compass, g-sensor, and gyroscope.

Itel has equipped the Itel P55T with a 6,000mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging. The battery is claimed to deliver up to 45 days of standby time and up to 155 hours of music playback time on a single charge.

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Itel P55T

Itel P55T

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.56-inch
Processor Unisoc T606
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel
RAM 4GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 6000mAh
OS Android 14
Resolution 720x1640 pixels
Comments

For details of the latest launches and news from Samsung, Xiaomi, Realme, OnePlus, Oppo and other companies at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, visit our MWC 2024 hub.

Further reading: Itel P55T, Itel P55T Price in India, Itel P55T Specifications, Itel
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Lava Blaze Curve 5G Key Specifications, Design, Colour Options Revealed Ahead of March 5 India Launch
Electronic Arts to Lay Off 5 Percent of Workforce, Reduce Office Space
Itel P55T With 6,000mAh Battery, Dual Rear Cameras Launched in India: Price, Specifications
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Vivo V30, V30 Pro With 50-Megapixel Front Camera Debut: See Specifications
  2. iOS 18 Is Said to Be Compatible With These iPhone Models
  3. Samsung Galaxy A15 5G Gets New 6GB RAM 128GB Storage Variant in India
  4. iQoo Z9, iQoo Z9x Tipped to FeatureÂ Snapdragon SoCs,Â 6,000mAh Battery
  5. Lava Blaze Curve 5G Key Specifications, Design, Colours Revealed
  6. OnePlus 12R Genshin Impact Edition Goes Official in India
  7. Google Unveils AI Model Called Genie That Can Generate 2D Video Games
#Latest Stories
  1. Bitcoin Price Crosses $61,000, Ether Shows Gradual Rally: Details
  2. Itel P55T With 6,000mAh Battery, Dual Rear Cameras Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  3. Samsung Galaxy Fold 6 Ultra to Debut Alongside Standard Galaxy Fold 6 Model: Report
  4. Lava Blaze Curve 5G Key Specifications, Design, Colour Options Revealed Ahead of March 5 India Launch
  5. Electronic Arts to Lay Off 5 Percent of Workforce, Reduce Office Space
  6. Tecno Camon 30 5G Series With MediaTek SoCs, 70W Fast Charging Debut at MWC 2024
  7. LG, Meta Announce Collaboration to Develop Next-Generation XR Technologies
  8. Bitcoin NFTs Cross $100 Million in Monthly Trading Volume on Magic Eden: Report
  9. Reliance, Disney Announce Joint Venture to Merge Digital Streaming and TV Assets in India
  10. Sam Bankman-Fried Urges Lenient Sentence, Citing FTX Fund Recovery
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »