Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Lava Shark 2 Pro 5G Launched in India With 6,000mAh Battery, 50 Megapixel Rear Camera: Price, Specifications

Lava Shark 2 Pro 5G Launched in India With 6,000mAh Battery, 50-Megapixel Rear Camera: Price, Specifications

Lava Shark 2 Pro 5G is currently available for purchase in India via multiple offline and online retail channels.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 29 September 2026 12:29 IST
Lava Shark 2 Pro 5G Launched in India With 6,000mAh Battery, 50-Megapixel Rear Camera: Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: Lava

Lava Shark 2 Pro 5G features an 8-megapixel selfie camera

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Lava Shark 2 Pro 5G is offered in two colour options
  • Lava Shark 2 Pro 5G features a Unisoc chipset
  • Lava Shark 2 Pro 5G can record up to 2K videos
Advertisement

Lava Shark 2 Pro 5G was launched in India on Tuesday as the Noida-based smartphone maker's latest Shark series model. The new phone is the third phone in the Shark 2 lineup, joining the Lava Shark 2 4G and Shark 2 5G. The handset is available for purchase via multiple retail channels in a single RAM and storage configuration and two colour options. The Lava Shark 2 Pro 5G is powered by an octa-core Unisoc chipset, paired with a 6,000mAh battery. It also features a single rear camera unit. The handset supports Dual-View Video, too. It also sports an 8-megapixel camera on the front.

Lava Shark 2 Pro 5G Price in India, Availability

Lava Shark 2 Pro 5G price in India is set at Rs. 16,699 for the sole variant featuring 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The smartphone is now on sale in the country via multiple Lava-authorised offline and online retail channels.

Moreover, the Lava Shark 2 Pro 5G is offered in Akash Blue and Nanda Silver colour options. The tech firm is also offering free doorstep phone service to customers across India.

Lava Shark 2 Pro 5G Specifications, Features

The Lava Shark 2 Pro 5G is a dual-SIM smartphone that ships with vanilla and bloatware-free Android 16. The tech firm promises one OS upgrade and two years of security updates for the smartphone. It also ships with Vayu AI, the company's proprietary AI-powered chatbot. The smartphone is equipped with a 6.75-inch HD+ (720 x 1,600 pixels) LCD touchscreen, which delivers up to a 120Hz refresh rate. The company also claims that the handset ships with an IP64 rating for dust and splash resistance.

On top of this, the Lava Shark 2 Pro 5G is powered by an octa-core Unisoc T8200 chipset. Lava claims that the smartphone scored more than 5,00,000 points on the AnTuTu benchmarking platform. For optics, the Lava Shark 2 Pro 5G features a single 50-megapixel AI camera on the back. Moreover, it sports an 8-megapixel front-facing camera for selfies. The phone offers Dual View Video recording and can capture videos at up to 2K/30 fps.

The Lava Shark 2 Pro 5G is equipped with a 6,000mAh battery and supports 18W wired fast charging. The phone also features 6GB of RAM and supports virtual RAM expansion by up to 6GB. It also features 128GB of internal storage. The handset supports 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.4, and a USB Type-C port for connectivity. It also sports a side-mounted fingerprint scanner for security.

Lava Shark 2 Pro 5G

Lava Shark 2 Pro 5G

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.75-inch
Processor Unisoc T8200
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel
RAM 6GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 6000mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 720x1600 pixels
Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Lava Shark 2 Pro 5G, Lava, Lava Shark 2 Pro 5G Price in India, Lava Shark 2 Pro 5G India Launch, Lava Shark 2 Pro 5G Specifications
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
Naughty Dog Confirms Two New The Last of Us Games, Says Will Fully Reveal Intergalactic in 2027
Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K 2026 Design Renders Leaked Ahead of Launch
Lava Shark 2 Pro 5G Launched in India With 6,000mAh Battery, 50-Megapixel Rear Camera: Price, Specifications
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Two New The Last of Us Games Are in Early Stages of Development
  2. Oppo K14 Plus Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  3. HMD Vibe 2 Pro 5G Launched in India With 64-Megapixel Sony Camera, 6,000mAh Battery
  4. Lumio Aura 5 With 4.5-Inch Aluminium Woofers Debuts in India: See Price
  5. Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2026: iPhone 17, iPhone 15 Deals Revealed
  6. Flipkart Reveals Pixel 11 Series, Pixel 10a Sale Prices Ahead of Big Billion Days Sale
  7. Motorola Razr Flex Could Be Firm's First Wide-Folding Phone: See Specs
  8. After Galaxy A56, A36, These Samsung Phones Could Get More Expensive
  9. Samsung Galaxy Tab S12+, Galaxy Tab S12 Ultra Design Leaked Again
#Latest Stories
  1. Coinbase Secures CFTC Clearinghouse Approval to Enable 24/7 USDC Settlement
  2. Samsung Galaxy Tab S12+, Galaxy Tab S12 Ultra Design Revealed in New Leak; Spotted in EPREL Database
  3. HMD Vibe 2 Pro 5G Launched in India With 64-Megapixel Sony Camera, 6,000mAh Battery: Price, Features
  4. Motorola Reportedly Calls Its Upcoming Wide-Folding Phone ‘Razr Flex’; Key Specifications Surface Online
  5. Bitcoin Holds Near $84,000 as Rising Yields and Oil Weigh on Market
  6. OnePlus 15 Security Flaw Could Give Malicious Apps Full Root Access Without User Permission
  7. Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K 2026 Design Renders Leaked Ahead of Launch
  8. Oppo K14 Plus Launched In India With Dimensity 7360 Max SoC, 8,000mAh Battery: Price, Specifications
  9. Lava Shark 2 Pro 5G Launched in India With 6,000mAh Battery, 50-Megapixel Rear Camera: Price, Specifications
  10. Lumio Aura 5 Launched in India With Dual 4.5-Inch Aluminium Woofers, 200W Peak Output: Price, Specifications
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2026. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »