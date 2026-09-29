Lava Shark 2 Pro 5G was launched in India on Tuesday as the Noida-based smartphone maker's latest Shark series model. The new phone is the third phone in the Shark 2 lineup, joining the Lava Shark 2 4G and Shark 2 5G. The handset is available for purchase via multiple retail channels in a single RAM and storage configuration and two colour options. The Lava Shark 2 Pro 5G is powered by an octa-core Unisoc chipset, paired with a 6,000mAh battery. It also features a single rear camera unit. The handset supports Dual-View Video, too. It also sports an 8-megapixel camera on the front.

Lava Shark 2 Pro 5G Price in India, Availability

Lava Shark 2 Pro 5G price in India is set at Rs. 16,699 for the sole variant featuring 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The smartphone is now on sale in the country via multiple Lava-authorised offline and online retail channels.

Moreover, the Lava Shark 2 Pro 5G is offered in Akash Blue and Nanda Silver colour options. The tech firm is also offering free doorstep phone service to customers across India.

Lava Shark 2 Pro 5G Specifications, Features

The Lava Shark 2 Pro 5G is a dual-SIM smartphone that ships with vanilla and bloatware-free Android 16. The tech firm promises one OS upgrade and two years of security updates for the smartphone. It also ships with Vayu AI, the company's proprietary AI-powered chatbot. The smartphone is equipped with a 6.75-inch HD+ (720 x 1,600 pixels) LCD touchscreen, which delivers up to a 120Hz refresh rate. The company also claims that the handset ships with an IP64 rating for dust and splash resistance.

On top of this, the Lava Shark 2 Pro 5G is powered by an octa-core Unisoc T8200 chipset. Lava claims that the smartphone scored more than 5,00,000 points on the AnTuTu benchmarking platform. For optics, the Lava Shark 2 Pro 5G features a single 50-megapixel AI camera on the back. Moreover, it sports an 8-megapixel front-facing camera for selfies. The phone offers Dual View Video recording and can capture videos at up to 2K/30 fps.

The Lava Shark 2 Pro 5G is equipped with a 6,000mAh battery and supports 18W wired fast charging. The phone also features 6GB of RAM and supports virtual RAM expansion by up to 6GB. It also features 128GB of internal storage. The handset supports 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.4, and a USB Type-C port for connectivity. It also sports a side-mounted fingerprint scanner for security.