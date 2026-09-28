Lava Virat Curve 5G will be available for purchase in India beginning today, following its launch last week. The latest handset from the homegrown brand sports a mini display at the back, which lets users set custom text and emojis and check notifications without unlocking the phone. It features a 6.67-inch display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The Lava Virat Curve 5G is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7100 5G chipset and packs a 6,000mAh battery.

Lava Virat Curve 5G Price, Offers

The Lava Virat Curve 5G is priced at Rs. 23,999 in India for the sole variant with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage. As part of a special launch offer, the smartphone can be purchased for Rs. 19,999, inclusive of bank offers. The handset is set to go on sale today at 7pm IST.

The phone is available in three colour options — Heritage Indigo, Makrana Ivory and Ellora Slate. The company is offering the Virat Curve 5G with a 1-year replacement warranty on the handset, while the bundled accessories get a six-month warranty.

Lava Virat Curve 5G Features, Specifications

The Lava Virat Curve 5G sports a 6.67-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) 3D curved AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate, 394ppi pixel density, and up to 1,100 nits peak brightness. It has a mini display on the rear panel that displays volume level, battery percentage, emojis, time, and other notifications.

The handset is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7100 5G chipset, paired with 6GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 128GB of UFS 2.2 storage. It supports an additional 6GB of virtual RAM.

For optics, the Lava Virat Curve 5G features a 50-megapixel Sony IMX752 primary camera with EIS. It also gets a 13-megapixel front camera for selfies and video calls. The Lava Virat Curve 5G features a 6,000mAh battery with support for 45W charging. It measures 162.26 x 73.51 x 8.55mm and weighs 184g.