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  • Lava Virat Curve 5G Launched in India With MediaTek Dimensity 7100 SoC, 6,000mAh Battery: Price, Specifications

Lava Virat Curve 5G Launched in India With MediaTek Dimensity 7100 SoC, 6,000mAh Battery: Price, Specifications

Lava Virat Curve 5G has a 50-megapixel Sony IMX752 primary camera.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 21 September 2026 12:55 IST
Lava Virat Curve 5G Launched in India With MediaTek Dimensity 7100 SoC, 6,000mAh Battery: Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: Lava

Lava Virat Curve 5G has a 13-megapixel front camera

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Highlights
  • Lava Virat Curve 5G runs on Android 16
  • It supports 45W charging
  • Lava Virat Curve 5G has IP64 rating
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Lava Virat Curve 5G was launched in India on Monday as the latest 5G phone from Lava. The latest Lava Virat series smartphone comes in three colour options and has a 6,000mAh battery. The Lava Virat Curve 5G features a mini rear display that lets users set custom text and emojis, and check important notifications without unlocking the phone. The new phone runs on a MediaTek Dimensity 7100 chipset and features a 6.67-inch display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It has a 50-megapixel rear camera unit.

Lava Virat Curve 5G Price in India

Lava Virat Curve 5G is priced at Rs. 23,999 for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. After applying bank discounts, the handset can be grabbed for a discounted price of Rs. 19,999.

It is released in Ellora Slate, Heritage Indigo and Makrana Ivory colours. It will go on sale via Flipkart starting September 28. 

Lava Virat Curve 5G Specifications

The Lava Virat Curve 5G runs on Android 16, and the company is promising two years of OS upgrades and three years of security updates. It features a 6.67-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) 3D curved AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, 394ppi pixel density, and 100 percent DCI-P3 colour gamut. The display is rated to deliver up to 1,100 nits peak brightness. It has a mini display on the rear panel that displays volume level, battery percentage, emojis, time and other notifications.

The Lava Virat Curve 5G runs on a 6nm MediaTek Dimensity 7100 processor, paired with 6GB LPDDR5 RAM and 128GB UFS 2.2 storage. The handset supports an additional 6GB of virtual RAM.

For optics, the Lava Virat Curve 5G has a 50-megapixel Sony IMX752 primary camera with EIS. For selfies and video chats, it has a 13-megapixel front camera with screen flash.

Sensors available on the Lava Virat Curve 5G include an IR blaster, gyroscope, accelerometer, proximity and ambient light sensors. The phone has MIL-STD-810H military-grade certification and an IP64 rating for dust and water resistance. It has an in-display fingerprint sensor and supports the face unlock feature. 

The Lava Virat Curve 5G features a 6,000mAh battery with support for 45W charging. The handset ships with a 33W charger in the box. The phone is claimed to offer up to 55 hours of talk time, 720 hours of standby time and 660 minutes of YouTube playback on a single charge. It measures 162.26x73.51x8.55mm and weighs 184g.

Lava Virat Curve 5G

Lava Virat Curve 5G

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.75-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 7100
Front Camera 13-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel
RAM 6GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 6000mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
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Further reading: Lava Virat Curve 5G, Lava Virat Curve, Lava Virat Curve 5G Price in India, Lava Virat Curve 5G Specifications, Lava
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
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Lava Virat Curve 5G Launched in India With MediaTek Dimensity 7100 SoC, 6,000mAh Battery: Price, Specifications
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