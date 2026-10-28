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Lava Diwali Sale Offers Announced on Smartphones and Feature Phones in India

The deals include models from the Virat, Bold and Agni series, with smartphone prices starting at Rs. 7,549.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 28 October 2026 19:52 IST
Lava Diwali Sale Offers Announced on Smartphones and Feature Phones in India

Photo Credit: Lava

Eligible online purchases may include bank offers and EMI options

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Highlights
  • Lava Virat V1 prices start at Rs. 9,499 on Flipkart
  • Lava Bold N4 Lite is available for Rs. 7,549 on Amazon
  • Lava Shark 2 Pro 5G is available for Rs. 16,699 at retail stores
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Lava has rolled out Diwali offers on select smartphones and feature phones in India, with deals available on Amazon, Flipkart and at offline retail stores. The offers cover models from the Virat, Bold and Agni series, with select online purchases eligible for bank offers and EMI options. The feature phone deals will be available on Amazon from October 30 to November 2, while the smartphone offers cover several models across different price segments.

Lava Diwali Sale Offers in India

You can find smartphone deals on Amazon and Flipkart, or visit a Lava retail store for offers on select models. If you're buying online, you can also take advantage of bank offers and EMI options on eligible purchases.

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If you're shopping on Flipkart, you can find deals on the Lava Virat V1, Virat V1 5G, Virat V1 Pro and Virat Curve 5G. Amazon has discounts on the Lava Bold N4 Lite, Bold N2 Lite, Bold N2, Bold N2 5G, Bold N4 Pro 5G and Agni 4. If you'd rather shop in person, the Shark 2 Pro 5G and Aura Curve are also available at special prices at Lava retail stores.

Lava is also offering discounts on the Hero Shakti 2026, A2 Smart and Gem Power+ feature phones on Amazon from October 30 to November 2, 2026. The offers come with applicable bank terms and conditions. You can find the smartphone deals on Amazon and Flipkart, while the Shark 2 Pro 5G and Aura Curve are available at Lava retail stores.

Lava Diwali Offers: Model-Wise Prices and Availability

Smartphone or Feature Phone RAM and Storage Festive Price Availability
Lava Virat V1 4GB + 64GB Rs. 9,499 Flipkart
Lava Virat V1 5G 4GB + 64GB Rs. 12,499 Flipkart
Lava Virat V1 5G 4GB + 128GB Rs. 13,049 Flipkart
Lava Virat V1 Pro 6GB + 128GB Rs. 14,999 Flipkart
Lava Virat Curve 5G 6GB + 128GB Rs. 21,999 Flipkart
Lava Bold N4 Lite 3GB + 32GB Rs. 7,549 Amazon
Lava Bold N2 Lite 3GB + 64GB Rs. 8,199 Amazon
Lava Bold N2 4GB + 64GB Rs. 8,599 Amazon
Lava Bold N2 5G 4GB + 64GB Rs. 12,249 Amazon
Lava Bold N2 5G 4GB + 128GB Rs. 13,749 Amazon
Lava Bold N4 Pro 5G 6GB + 128GB Rs. 14,249 Amazon
Lava Agni 4 8GB + 256GB Rs. 28,249 Amazon
Lava Shark 2 Pro 5G Not specified Rs. 16,699 Offline retail stores
Lava Aura Curve Not specified Rs. 23,999 Offline retail stores
Lava Gem Power+ Not specified Rs. 1,699 Amazon, October 30 to November 2
Lava A2 Smart Not specified Rs. 1,199 Amazon, October 30 to November 2
Lava Hero Shakti 2026 Not specified Rs. 899 Amazon, October 30 to November 2
Lava Virat V1 5G

Lava Virat V1 5G

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Camera performance is decent for its price segment
  • The software experience is glitch-free
  • Large display
  • Good selfie camera performance
  • Decent for arcade games
  • Bad
  • Same design as other Lava Smart series phones
  • Battery life is quite low for a 6,000mAh cell
  • Charging takes a lot of time
  • The phone can get laggy even while opening YouTube
Read detailed Lava Virat V1 5G review
Display 6.75-inch
Processor Unisoc T8200
Front Camera 5-megapixel
Rear Camera 13-megapixel
RAM 4GB
Storage 64GB, 128GB
Battery Capacity 6000mAh
OS Android 16
Lava Bold N2 Lite

Lava Bold N2 Lite

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.75-inch
Processor Unisoc 9863A
Front Camera 5-megapixel
Rear Camera 13-megapixel
RAM 3GB
Storage 64GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 15 Go
Resolution 720x1600 pixels
Lava Shark 2 Pro 5G

Lava Shark 2 Pro 5G

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.75-inch
Processor Unisoc T8200
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel
RAM 6GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 6000mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 720x1600 pixels
Lava Aura Curve

Lava Aura Curve

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.67-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 7100
Front Camera 13-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel
RAM 6GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 6000mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Comments

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Further reading: Lava, Lava Diwali Sale 2026, Lava Diwali Offers, Lava Smartphones, Lava Feature Phones, Lava Virat V1, Lava Virat V1 5G, Lava Virat V1 Pro, Lava Virat Curve 5G, Lava Bold N4 Lite, Lava Bold N2, Lava Bold N2 5G, Lava Agni 4
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
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