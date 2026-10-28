Lava Diwali Sale Offers Announced on Smartphones and Feature Phones in India

Lava has rolled out Diwali offers on select smartphones and feature phones in India, with deals available on Amazon, Flipkart and at offline retail stores. The offers cover models from the Virat, Bold and Agni series, with select online purchases eligible for bank offers and EMI options. The feature phone deals will be available on Amazon from October 30 to November 2, while the smartphone offers cover several models across different price segments.

Lava Diwali Sale Offers in India

You can find smartphone deals on Amazon and Flipkart, or visit a Lava retail store for offers on select models. If you're buying online, you can also take advantage of bank offers and EMI options on eligible purchases.

If you're shopping on Flipkart, you can find deals on the Lava Virat V1, Virat V1 5G, Virat V1 Pro and Virat Curve 5G. Amazon has discounts on the Lava Bold N4 Lite, Bold N2 Lite, Bold N2, Bold N2 5G, Bold N4 Pro 5G and Agni 4. If you'd rather shop in person, the Shark 2 Pro 5G and Aura Curve are also available at special prices at Lava retail stores.

Lava is also offering discounts on the Hero Shakti 2026, A2 Smart and Gem Power+ feature phones on Amazon from October 30 to November 2, 2026. The offers come with applicable bank terms and conditions. You can find the smartphone deals on Amazon and Flipkart, while the Shark 2 Pro 5G and Aura Curve are available at Lava retail stores.

Lava Diwali Offers: Model-Wise Prices and Availability