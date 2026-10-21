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Oppo Find X10 Pro Max Will Launch as India’s First Phone With the MediaTek Dimensity 9600 Pro Chipset

Oppo Find X10 Pro Max will also arrive as India’s first phone to feature a triple rear 200-megapixel camera unit.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 21 October 2026 10:44 IST
Oppo Find X10 Pro Max Will Launch as India’s First Phone With the MediaTek Dimensity 9600 Pro Chipset

Photo Credit: Oppo

Oppo Find X10 Pro Max will ship with Android 17-based ColorOS 17

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Highlights
  • Oppo Find X10 Pro Max features up to 16GB of RAM in China
  • Oppo Find X10 will launch in India along with the Pro Max model
  • Oppo Find X10 Pro Max pricing details remain under wraps
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Oppo Find X10 Pro Max is set to be launched in India on Thursday, which is only a day away. The new smartphone is set to arrive as the tech firm's flagship smartphone, accompanied by the Oppo Find X10, Oppo Pad Mini Matte Display edition, and Oppo Enco X4 TWS. Recently, dedicated microsites for the upcoming devices went live, confirming their availability details. Now, the company has announced that the Oppo Find X10 Pro Max will be launched as India's first smartphone to be equipped with the flagship MediaTek Dimensity 9600 series chipset. This comes weeks after the handset was launched in China with the same SoC.

Oppo Find X10 Pro Max Specifications, Features

On Tuesday, in a post on X, the tech firm announced that the upcoming Oppo Find X10 Pro Max will be launched as India's first phone to be powered by the flagship octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 9600 Pro chipset, which is built on a 2nm process. The SoC features two prime cores, delivering a peak clock speed of up to 4.55GHz. Further, the company has confirmed that the Oppo Find X10 Pro Max's chipset will be coupled with Oppo's Laminar Flow Engine.

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This means that the handset will ship with Android 17-based ColorOS 17, making the Oppo Find X10 Pro Max India's first phone to ship with the software. Recently, Oppo announced that the flagship smartphone will debut in India with the Industry-first Hasselblad-tuned triple 200-megapixel camera system, with the LUMO Hyper Pixel and LUMO True Image engines.

The Oppo Find X10 Pro Max is confirmed to feature a 200-megapixel (f/1.5) Ultra HDR Main shooter with a 1/1.3-inch ISOCELL HPC sensor, 24mm focal length, and optical image stabilisation (OIS). It will also carry a 200-megapixel Ultra-Sensing Ultra-Wide (f/2.2) camera with a 13mm focal length and autofocus, along with a 200-megapixel Ultra-Sensing Telephoto (f/2.1) camera with OIS and a 1/1.56-inch ISOCELL HP5 sensor.

Apart from this, the Oppo Find X10 Pro Max will also boast a 50-megapixel Ultra-Clear front-facing camera for selfies and video calls, with a 100-degree field of view. We already know that the Oppo Find X10 Pro Max will be launched in India on October 22. The phone will be available for purchase in India via Flipkart. The company is expected to reveal the pricing details on Thursday.

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Further reading: Oppo Find X10 Pro Max, Oppo Find X10, Oppo, Oppo Find X10 Pro Max India Launch, Oppo Find X10 Pro Max Specifications
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
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