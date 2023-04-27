Technology News

Lava Blaze 1X 5G Design, Detailed List of Specifications Revealed Ahead of Launch

Lava Blaze 1X 5G will feature a 50-megapixel AI triple camera

Written by Himani Jha, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 27 April 2023 14:31 IST
Photo Credit: Lava

Lava Blaze 1X 5G will be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC

  • Lava Blaze 1X 5G will run on Android 12 out-of-the-box
  • The handset is said to be powered by a 5,000mAh battery
  • Lava Blaze 1X 5G will sport a 6.5-inch HD+ IPS LCD display

Lava, the homegrown smartphone brand, is reportedly planning to launch the Lava Blaze 1X 5G in India soon. While the launch date of Lava Blaze 1X 5G has not been announced yet, the company has officially revealed the design and features for the upcoming smartphone, including a detailed list of specifications for the display, processor, storage, battery, and more. Lava Blaze 1X 5G will sport a 6.5-inch HD+ IPS LCD display with a 90Hz refresh rate and 720x1,600 pixel resolution. The handset is said to be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC and a 5,000 mAh battery.

According to the product page of Lava Blaze 1X 5G on Lava's official website, the upcoming handset will sport a flat frame and rear panel. The phone is confirmed to be available in two colour options — Glass Blue and Glass Green. On the front, the phone seems to have a thick chin bezel. There is a power button on the right edge with a fingerprint scanner.

On the software front, the handset will run on Android 12 out-of-the-box. The phone will feature a 6.5-inch HD+ IPS LCD display with a 90Hz refresh rate, 720x1,600 pixel resolution, and Widevine L1 support. Under the hood, the device will be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC paired with 6 GB of RAM, and 128 GB of UFS 2.2 storage. The smartphone also features virtual RAM that allows users to borrow up to 5GB of memory and use it as additional RAM (effectively 11GB).

For optics, the Blaze 1X 5G will ship with a triple rear camera setup headlined by a 50-megapixel primary sensor. For selfies and video calls, the phone will have an 8-megapixel front-facing camera.

The Blaze 1X 5G will house a 5,000mAh battery with support for 15W fast charging. The connectivity options will include Bluetooth 5.1 and 5G bands, WiFi, USB Type-C, and OTG support. It will measure 165.3x76.4x8.9mm and weigh 207grams.

Xiaomi launched its camera focussed flagship Xiaomi 13 Ultra smartphone, while Apple opened it's first stores in India this week. We discuss these developments, as well as other reports on smartphone-related rumours and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
