'Yet to Be Established It Was a Redmi Phone': Xiaomi India on 8-Year-Old's Death in Smartphone Explosion

The initial cause of the explosion is said to be overheating of the battery.

By ANI | Updated: 27 April 2023 13:46 IST
Photo Credit: Xiaomi

Redmi Note 5 Pro is priced around Rs. 13,990 in India

Highlights
  • Redmi Note 5 Pro packs a 4,000mAh battery
  • The local police is currently investigating the incident
  • Xiaomi spokesperson said that the company will support the family

In the case of a tragic incident where an eight-year-old girl lost her life as the smartphone exploded, Xiaomi India said, "There are some reports suggesting that this is a Redmi phone, that is yet to be established, the matter is currently being investigated."

The initial cause of the explosion is said to be overheating of the battery. The Xiaomi spokesperson in a statement said that the company will support the family.

"At Xiaomi India, customer safety is of utmost importance, and we take such matters extremely seriously. We stand by the family in this difficult time and hope to support them in every possible way. There are some reports which suggest that this is a Redmi phone which is yet to be set up, the matter is currently being investigated. We will work with the authorities to ascertain the actual cause of the incident and support them in any necessary manner," said Xiaomi India spokesperson.

The incident happened on Tuesday morning when the Class 3 student was watching a video on her smartphone. The local police have already registered a case and are currently investigating the incident.

Redmi Note 5 Pro costs about Rs. 13,990 and packs a 4,000mAh battery.

Xiaomi launched its camera focussed flagship Xiaomi 13 Ultra smartphone, while Apple opened it's first stores in India this week. We discuss these developments, as well as other reports on smartphone-related rumours and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
