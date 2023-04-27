In the case of a tragic incident where an eight-year-old girl lost her life as the smartphone exploded, Xiaomi India said, "There are some reports suggesting that this is a Redmi phone, that is yet to be established, the matter is currently being investigated."

The initial cause of the explosion is said to be overheating of the battery. The Xiaomi spokesperson in a statement said that the company will support the family.

"At Xiaomi India, customer safety is of utmost importance, and we take such matters extremely seriously. We stand by the family in this difficult time and hope to support them in every possible way. There are some reports which suggest that this is a Redmi phone which is yet to be set up, the matter is currently being investigated. We will work with the authorities to ascertain the actual cause of the incident and support them in any necessary manner," said Xiaomi India spokesperson.

The incident happened on Tuesday morning when the Class 3 student was watching a video on her smartphone. The local police have already registered a case and are currently investigating the incident.

Redmi Note 5 Pro costs about Rs. 13,990 and packs a 4,000mAh battery.

