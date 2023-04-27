Technology News

Motorola Razr 40 Ultra Leaked Design Renders Show Big Outer Display, Hinge Colours

The Motorola Razr 40 Ultra is expected to be powered by a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 27 April 2023 11:36 IST
Photo Credit: Twitter/ @evleaks

Moto Razr 2023 is seen with horizontally placed dual cameras on the outer display

  • Motorola Razr 40 Ultra is likely to have a 3.5-inch outer display
  • The phone also has Moto Razr 2023 and Moto Razr+ monikers
  • A previously spotted listing suggests it will support 33W fast charging

Motorola Razr 40 Ultra is expected to launch later this year. The handset also likely has Moto Razr 2023 and Moto Razr+ monikers. Motorola, now owned by Lenovo, revived the foldable Razr line in 2020, releasing the first bendable smartphones. Last year, the company introduced the Moto Razr 2022, which this year's purported handset is expected to succeed. Ever since Lenovo CEO Yuanqing Yang confirmed at the MWC 2023 that Moto Razr will make a comeback with a “much better” smartphone this year, there have been several leaks and reports surrounding it. The phone has also previously been spotted on certification sites. A new leak shows the design renders of the upcoming handset.

According to images shared in a tweet by tipster Evan Blass (@evleaks), the Motorola Razr 40 Ultra foldable smartphone will come with a considerably bigger outer display than its predecessors. The reported 3.5-inch screen will also then surpass the external display size of its competing devices like the upcoming Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 and the released Oppo Find N2 Flip, which have 3.4-inch and 3.25-inch outer display panels, respectively.

The images shared show that the Motorola Razr 40 Ultra does not sport a camera island but has its two cameras placed horizontally in the top left corner of the back panel of the clamshell. The cameras are accompanied by an LED flash panel alongside it. Some renders also show the foldable phone sporting a red hinge.

motorola razr 40 ultra twitter evleaks inline moto

Motorola Razr 40 Ultra
Photo Credit: Twitter/ @evleaks

The phone is expected to be powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset, and be backed by a 3,640mAh battery unit with 33W fast charging support. Expected to run Android 13 out-of-the-box with My UX 5 on top, the clamshell handset is likely to feature a 6.7-inch foldable OLED Full HD+ inner display panel with a refresh rate of 144Hz.

The handset, expected to succeed the Moto Razr 2022, was initially speculated to bear the moniker Moto Razr 2023. With its listing on several certification sites, it was discovered that the phone is likely to launch as the Moto Razr+ in certain markets and be unveiled as the Motorola Razr 40 Ultra in Canada, India and other select regions.

Xiaomi launched its camera focussed flagship Xiaomi 13 Ultra smartphone, while Apple opened it's first stores in India this week. We discuss these developments, as well as other reports on smartphone-related rumours and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Moto Razr 2023, Moto Razr Plus, Motorola Razr 40 Ultra, Motorola, Lenovo
