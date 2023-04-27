Technology News

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 Specifications, Features, and Pricing Leaked Ahead of Launch

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 will still have a gap when closed.

Written by Sheldon Pinto, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 27 April 2023 12:39 IST
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 Specifications, Features, and Pricing Leaked Ahead of Launch

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 is the much awaited update to the Galaxy Z Fold 4 (pictured above)

Highlights
  • Galaxy Z Fold 5 is said to have a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC
  • It is tipped have same display sizes as before, but use brighter panels
  • The rear camera is said to support 8K 30fps recording

Recent rumours and leaks indicated that both of Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5 are bound to get some upgrades, even though it appears that the latter may be the one to get a design revamp. There's finally more information available with regards to the Galaxy Z Fold 5, the foldable that is only expected to receive minor design upgrades this year. A tipster has now leaked some hardware specifications and also suggested the expected hardware improvements. Also included in the leak is a price tag.

Tipster Anthony (@TheGalox) in two tweets has leaked some detailed hardware specifications of the upcoming Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5. The tipster starts off with the displays, which are said to remain the same in terms of size. The outer display is said to be 6.2-inches across, while the inner folding panel is said to be 7.6-inches, which is the same as on the outgoing model. They are also said to get a 120Hz screen refresh rate, but the tipster claims that these will be brighter than the displays in the outgoing model.

Another detail that has been leaked in the past, is the processor, which this tipster also claims will be a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy SoC. This chipset may be similar to the one in the outgoing Galaxy S23 models. Also leaked are the RAM and storage variants. The tipster claims that the Galaxy Z Fold 5 will be available with 12GB LPDDR5 RAM and in 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB UFS 4.0 storage options.

The cameras also remain similar to what we have seen in past leaks, which is a 50-megapixel primary, 12-megapixel ultra-wide, and a 10-megapixel telephoto, but there is new information that the Galaxy Z Fold 5 will now be capable of recording 8K video at 30fps like on the Galaxy S23 models.

Other upgrades are said to include an improved vibration motor, and a new hinge that has a noticeably lesser crease, but still leads to a smaller visible gap when closed. The design is also said to be a bit thinner and lighter, which is something we have seen in a past report as well. Other design improvements include Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection for the outer display, and a more durable inner display along with an improved under display camera, as per the tipster.

Finally, the tipster has also suggested a $1,799 price tag for the Galaxy Z Fold 5, which is roughly Rs. 1,47,000. While the Galaxy Z Fold lineup has enjoyed its fair share of the limelight in global markets, the competition is beginning to catch up. Brands like Oppo and Vivo have yet to announce global availability of their respective horizontal folding phones, but Google's much rumoured Pixel Fold is sure to hit more markets in comparison and is expected to be more widely available, if not in all markets as its regular Pixel flagships. The Pixel Fold has leaked out several times with the latest leak pointing to a $1,799 starting price tag and a more compact form factor compared to Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 5.

Xiaomi launched its camera focussed flagship Xiaomi 13 Ultra smartphone, while Apple opened it's first stores in India this week. We discuss these developments, as well as other reports on smartphone-related rumours and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Very good build quality, IPX8 rated
  • Software optimised for multitasking
  • Very good system and gaming performance
  • All-day battery life
  • Improved main, telephoto cameras
  • Bad
  • Still a bit bulky when folded
  • Expensive
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 review
Display (Primary) 7.60-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1
Front Camera 10-megapixel + 4-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 10-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 4400mAh
OS Android 12L
Resolution 2176x1812 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Samsung, Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5, Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 Specifications, Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 Design, Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 Features
Sheldon Pinto
Sheldon Pinto
Sheldon Pinto is based in Mumbai, and has several years of experience in reviewing smartphones and gadgets. As a Senior Reviewer at Gadgets 360, you will always find him deeply immersed in his reviews, switching from one phone to another. When the battery dies out, Sheldon is always browsing the web for a good sci-fi movie or reading up on cars and bikes. He also loves creating lists of interesting places to eat and travel. Sheldon is available on Twitter at @shellshocd, and you can mail him at ...More
Aadhaar Holders Carried Out 2.31 Billion Authentication Transactions in March
SonyLIV Unveils 2023 Slate: Scam and Tanaav Return With Season 2, and More

Related Stories

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 Specifications, Features, and Pricing Leaked Ahead of Launch
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Pro Could Get This Much Requested Design Feature
  2. Xiaomi Probing 'Redmi' Claims in Recent Phone Explosion Death of 8-Year-Old
  3. SonyLIV Announces Scam and Tanaav Season 2, New Shows
  4. iPhone 15 Pro Max Camera Details Leak, May Skip Recently Tipped Upgrade
  5. Realme 11 Series Set to Launch on May 10: All You Need to Know
  6. Vivo X90 Pro Review: Meeting Expectations?
  7. OnePlus Pad Price in India Revealed, Pre-Orders to Start on April 28
  8. Fastrack Revoltt FS1 Pro With Curved Display Debuts in India: Check Price
  9. Amazon Prime Monthly Subscription Price Increased by This Amount
  10. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 Specifications, Features, Pricing Leaked: Details
#Latest Stories
  1. 'Yet to Be Established It Was a Redmi Phone': Xiaomi India on 8-Year-Old's Death in Smartphone Explosion
  2. Poco F5 Pro Design Renders, Specifications Leaked Ahead of May 9 Launch
  3. SonyLIV Unveils 2023 Slate: Scam and Tanaav Return With Season 2, and More
  4. PlayStation Plus May 2023 Free Games: Grid Legends, Chivalry 2, and Descenders
  5. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 Specifications, Features, and Pricing Leaked Ahead of Launch
  6. Aadhaar Holders Carried Out 2.31 Billion Authentication Transactions in March
  7. Samsung's Quarterly Profits Down 95 Percent From Last Year; Company Blames Slow Consumer Spending, Chip Glut
  8. Microsoft Phone Link for iOS Rolling Out to All Windows 11 Users: How to Download
  9. Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2023: Timings in India, How to Watch
  10. Facebook Parent Meta Mints $5.7 Billion in Profits in First Quarter After Wave of Layoffs, Cost-Cutting
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.