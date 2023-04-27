Recent rumours and leaks indicated that both of Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5 are bound to get some upgrades, even though it appears that the latter may be the one to get a design revamp. There's finally more information available with regards to the Galaxy Z Fold 5, the foldable that is only expected to receive minor design upgrades this year. A tipster has now leaked some hardware specifications and also suggested the expected hardware improvements. Also included in the leak is a price tag.

Tipster Anthony (@TheGalox) in two tweets has leaked some detailed hardware specifications of the upcoming Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5. The tipster starts off with the displays, which are said to remain the same in terms of size. The outer display is said to be 6.2-inches across, while the inner folding panel is said to be 7.6-inches, which is the same as on the outgoing model. They are also said to get a 120Hz screen refresh rate, but the tipster claims that these will be brighter than the displays in the outgoing model.

Another detail that has been leaked in the past, is the processor, which this tipster also claims will be a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy SoC. This chipset may be similar to the one in the outgoing Galaxy S23 models. Also leaked are the RAM and storage variants. The tipster claims that the Galaxy Z Fold 5 will be available with 12GB LPDDR5 RAM and in 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB UFS 4.0 storage options.

The cameras also remain similar to what we have seen in past leaks, which is a 50-megapixel primary, 12-megapixel ultra-wide, and a 10-megapixel telephoto, but there is new information that the Galaxy Z Fold 5 will now be capable of recording 8K video at 30fps like on the Galaxy S23 models.

Other upgrades are said to include an improved vibration motor, and a new hinge that has a noticeably lesser crease, but still leads to a smaller visible gap when closed. The design is also said to be a bit thinner and lighter, which is something we have seen in a past report as well. Other design improvements include Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection for the outer display, and a more durable inner display along with an improved under display camera, as per the tipster.

Finally, the tipster has also suggested a $1,799 price tag for the Galaxy Z Fold 5, which is roughly Rs. 1,47,000. While the Galaxy Z Fold lineup has enjoyed its fair share of the limelight in global markets, the competition is beginning to catch up. Brands like Oppo and Vivo have yet to announce global availability of their respective horizontal folding phones, but Google's much rumoured Pixel Fold is sure to hit more markets in comparison and is expected to be more widely available, if not in all markets as its regular Pixel flagships. The Pixel Fold has leaked out several times with the latest leak pointing to a $1,799 starting price tag and a more compact form factor compared to Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 5.

