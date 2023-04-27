Poco F5 Pro is scheduled to launch on May 9 globally, alongside the Poco F5 5G. The base Poco F5 is speculated to debut as a rebranded Redmi Note 12 Turbo. The lineup is expected to succeed the Poco F4 5G series that launched in India in June last year. There have been numerous leaks and reports about the series. Now, a new report has leaked the key specifications of the Poco F5 Pro and also its design renders.

According to a PriceBaba report, in collaboration with tipster Paras Guglani (@passionategeekz), the Poco F5 Pro will launch with the model number 23013PC75G. The design renders shared in the report show a phone with a centrally aligned punch-hole slot at the top of the display to house the selfie camera, slim bezels, and a USB Type-C port at the bottom edge. The right side of the handset is seen housing the volume rocker and power button. A triple rear camera unit on the mobile is seen housed in a rectangular island on the top left of the rear panel alongside the LED flash unit.

Poco F5 Pro design render

Photo Credit: Pricebaba

Further, the report adds that the Poco F5 Pro is expected to have a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with a resolution of 3200 x 1440 pixels and a refresh rate of 120Hz. The display is said to be protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 5. The dual nano 5G SIM-supported phone is tipped to be powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of onboard storage.

The triple rear camera unit of the Poco F5 Pro model is said to include a 64-megapixel primary sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS) support, along with an 8-megapixel, and a 2-megapixel sensor. Reportedly, a 16-megapixel selfie camera is housed in the centred hole-punch slot at the top of the display.

Likely to pack a 5,160mAh battery with 67W USB Type-C fast charging support, the Poco F5 Pro is also expected to support wireless charging. For security, the phone is said to come equipped with an under-display fingerprint scanner and offer face recognition support.

With an IP53 rating, the Poco F5 Pro is tipped to support 2G/3G/4G LTE, WiFi 802.11a /b/g/n/ac/axe, NFC, Bluetooth 5.3, GPS, and GLONASS connectivity. The handset is said to weigh 204 grams and measure 162.8mm x 75mm x 8.5mm in size.

