Lenovo ThinkPhone by Motorola With Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC Unveiled: Price, Specifications

Lenovo ThinkPhone is backed by a 5,000mAh battery.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 6 January 2023 11:45 IST
Lenovo ThinkPhone by Motorola With Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC Unveiled: Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: Lenovo

Lenovo ThinkPhone offers 68W fast charging support

Highlights
  • Lenovo ThinkPhone has MIL-STD 810H certified durability
  • It features ThinkShield for advanced security
  • Lenovo ThinkPhone by Motorola has an IP68 rating

Lenovo ThinkPhone by Motorola was unveiled in Las Vegas during CES 2023. As the name suggests, the new device aims to offer seamless integration and new business, security features for ThinkPad users. The Lenovo ThinkPhone is powered by a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC. It comes with ThinkShield for advanced mobile security and has military-grade (MIL-STD-810H) durability. Further, the smartphone features aluminium frames and is certified to be sweat, dust, and water-resistant with an IP68 rating. The new Lenovo ThinkPhone is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with 68W fast charging support. The battery is claimed to offer a standby time of 36 hours on a single charge.

Lenovo ThinkPhone availability

Pricing details of the Lenovo ThinkPhone are yet to be announced. It is confirmed to be available in the US, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Australia, and select countries in Asia in the coming months. Lenovo is expected to share more information about the device closer to the launch.

Lenovo ThinkPhone specifications

The new Lenovo ThinkPhone features a 6.6-inch full-HD+ display with a centrally aligned hole punch cutout. The display has Gorilla Glass Victus protection and is claimed to survive drops from up to 1.25 meters. The smartphone has an Aramid fibre back panel and aircraft-grade aluminium frame. It is powered by a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC.

For optics, the Lenovo ThinkPhone includes a 50-megapixel primary rear camera sensor. The cameras can be accessed for video calls by tapping the red key on the device. For selfies and video chats, there is a 32-megapixel sensor at the front.

The ThinkPhone comes with Microsoft 365, Outlook, and Teams mobile apps preloaded. It features Motorola's ThinkShield for advanced security from malware, phishing, network attacks, and more. Additionally, it has Moto KeySafe, a separate processor running on Android, for an extra layer of security by isolating and protecting PINs, passwords, and cryptographic keys. For business users, it offers management solutions like Moto OEMConfig and Moto Device Manager.

For a combined PC and mobile experience, the Lenovo ThinkPhone offers Think 2 Think connectivity features that allow users to integrate the smartphone with Lenovo's ThinkPad laptops. With instant connect functionality, the smartphone and PC can discover when nearby and connect over Wi-Fi. Features like a unified clipboard, unified notifications, file drop and more are also available. With app streaming, users can open any Android application directly on a PC.

The new Lenovo ThinkPhone smartphone comes with military-grade durability of MIL-STD-810H. It has IPX8 certification for sweat and splash resistance. It is said to withstand dust and water immersion with a depth of up to 1.5 meters for up to 30 minutes. Connectivity options on the smartphone include 5G, USB Type-C port, and Wi-Fi 6E.

Lenovo ThinkPhone by Motorola is backed by a 5,000mAh battery that supports 68W wired charging (supported charger is said to be available in the box). The battery is claimed to deliver up to 36 hours of playback time on a single charge. The fast charging feature is said to deliver power for the day in as little as 10 minutes.

Display 6.60-inch
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
Catch the latest from the Consumer Electronics Show on Gadgets 360, at our CES 2023 hub.

Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
BTC, ETH Open with Price Dips, Polkadot and Monero Emerge Among Gainers
ChatGPT Maker OpenAI in Discussions to Sell Shares in Tender Offer Valuing Firm at $29 Billion: Report
