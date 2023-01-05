Samsung Electronics announced its plans to create a connected world with devices and innovation at the CES 2023 conference in Las Vegas on Thursday. The South Korean electronic brand, along with its key partners shared its expectations to refine connectivity and contribute to sustainability. The company has also introduced SmartThings Station, a smart-home control device that lets users link and manage devices at home remotely. It also unveiled SmartThings Pet Care, which can monitor and share alerts about pets. During the keynote, Samsung also talked about its new partnerships and plans to reduce carbon footprint at home.

At the CES this year, Samsung revealed its vision for a connected world through cutting-edge technologies with smart and more intuitive experiences. The company said that it is focusing on seamlessly connecting devices and designing products to make the everyday use of technology more sustainable. As part of this, it has unveiled SmartThings Station and SmartThings Pet Care for ensuring a smarter home experience for users.

SmartThings Station is a smart-home control device that supports Matter. It can be used to connect multiple devices at home including TVs, and speakers. It also allows charging of gadgets. It works like a charging pad supporting up to 15W wireless charging for smartphones, earbuds, and other compatible devices. Instead of controlling individual devices manually, SmartThings Station can be used to automate pre-set routines created via the SmartThings mobile app. It enables you to set up to three different routines by pressing the Smart Button. Routines can also be activated remotely via the SmartThings app. It is integrated with Samsung's SmartThings Find, that assists users to find their misplaced devices. Samsung says by double pressing the Smart Button will ring the nearby phone.

SmartThings Pet Care, the new pet service by the brand can alert suspicious situations for people and pets. Further, With the SmartThings Home Monitor, users can monitor their home right from their phone.

Additionally, the company has announced its collaboration with Philips Hue for syncing the content from Samsung TVs with Philips Hue lighting through the Philips Hue Sync TV app. It also mentioned Knox Matrix, for syncing credentials across devices and acting as a private blockchain system for smart devices.

It also unveiled Harman Ready Care in association with Harman that uses a machine learning algorithm to gather and process data from the car's sensors to measure driver drowsiness and distraction.

Furthermore, Samsung declared its target to achieve net zero carbon emissions by 2050. The DX Division will transition to 100 percent renewable energy by 2027 and achieve net zero carbon emissions by 2030, it said.

Samsung has already exhibited new products at the CES. Earlier, it added new models to its monitor lineup alongside new Neo QLED, MicroLED, and OLED TV models. It will also display Flex Hybrid folding display at the annual event.

