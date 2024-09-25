Motorola ThinkPhone 2025 launch may launch soon as a render of the smartphone along with its key specifications has leaked online. Motorola is said to release the new ThinkPhone in a single RAM and storage configuration with a MediaTek Dimensity 7300 SoC under the hood. The Motorola ThinkPhone could feature a hole-punch display and a triple rear camera setup with by a 50-megapixel main sensor. The Lenovo-owned company is also expected to provide a 4,310mAh battery on the handset with 68W fast charging support.

Render and specifications of the yet-to-be-announced Motorola ThinkPhone 2025 were shared by Android Headlines. The render shows the rugged phone in a black shade with triple cameras at the rear. The display is seen with a centrally-aligned hole-punch cutout, housing the selfie camera.

Alleged Motorola ThinkPhone 2025

Photo Credit: Android Headlines

Motorola ThinkPhone 2025 Specifications (Leaked)

Motorola's ThinkPhone 2025 is tipped to come with a 6.36-inch pOLED display with up to 120Hz adaptive refresh rate, 1,200x2x670 pixels resolution, and 460ppi pixel density. This screen could make it more compact than the 2023 ThinkPhone, which has a 6.6-inch display with 144Hz refresh rate.

As per the report, the Motorola ThinkPhone 2025 will run on a MediaTek Dimensity 7300 chipset. For comparison, the predecessor features the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC. It is said to come in a single RAM and storage configuration with 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 256GB of storage onboard.

Like the predecessor, the Motorola ThinkPhone 2025 will reportedly carry a triple rear camera unit comprising a 50-megapixel primary camera and a 13-megapixel ultrawide sensor. Instead of the 2-megapixel depth sensor, the new model might bring a 10-megapixel 3x optical zoom sensor.

The Motorola ThinkPhone 2025 is said to pack a 4,310mAh battery which would be a downgrade from the 5,000mAh battery of the predecessor. The upcoming handset could support 68W fast charging with the bundled Turbo Power charger. It could measure 154.1x71.2x8.1mm and weighs 171 grams.

Motorola's ThinkPhone 2025 is said to have Gorilla Glass 7i protection and an IP68-rated build for underwater protection. It could come with MIL-STD-810H certification and carbon fibre back.