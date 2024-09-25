Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Motorola ThinkPhone 2025 Design, Specifications Leaked, Tipped to Get MediaTek Dimensity 7300 SoC, IP68 Rating

Motorola ThinkPhone 2025 Design, Specifications Leaked, Tipped to Get MediaTek Dimensity 7300 SoC, IP68 Rating

Motorola ThinkPhone 2025 is said to pack a 4,310mAh battery.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 25 September 2024 17:42 IST
Motorola ThinkPhone 2025 Design, Specifications Leaked, Tipped to Get MediaTek Dimensity 7300 SoC, IP68 Rating

Photo Credit: Motorola

Existing Motorola ThinkPhone runs on Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC

Highlights
  • A new leak has shared possible specifications of Motorola ThinkPhone
  • Motorola ThinkPhone 2025 will reportedly carry triple rear cameras
  • It is said to have Gorilla Glass 7i protection
Advertisement

Motorola ThinkPhone 2025 launch may launch soon as a render of the smartphone along with its key specifications has leaked online. Motorola is said to release the new ThinkPhone in a single RAM and storage configuration with a MediaTek Dimensity 7300 SoC under the hood. The Motorola ThinkPhone could feature a hole-punch display and a triple rear camera setup with by a 50-megapixel main sensor. The Lenovo-owned company is also expected to provide a 4,310mAh battery on the handset with 68W fast charging support.

Render and specifications of the yet-to-be-announced Motorola ThinkPhone 2025 were shared by Android Headlines. The render shows the rugged phone in a black shade with triple cameras at the rear. The display is seen with a centrally-aligned hole-punch cutout, housing the selfie camera.

thinkphone motorola android headlines Motorola ThinkPhone 2025

Alleged Motorola ThinkPhone 2025
Photo Credit: Android Headlines

 

Motorola ThinkPhone 2025 Specifications (Leaked)

Motorola's ThinkPhone 2025 is tipped to come with a 6.36-inch pOLED display with up to 120Hz adaptive refresh rate, 1,200x2x670 pixels resolution, and 460ppi pixel density. This screen could make it more compact than the 2023 ThinkPhone, which has a 6.6-inch display with 144Hz refresh rate.

As per the report, the Motorola ThinkPhone 2025 will run on a MediaTek Dimensity 7300 chipset. For comparison, the predecessor features the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC. It is said to come in a single RAM and storage configuration with 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 256GB of storage onboard.

Like the predecessor, the Motorola ThinkPhone 2025 will reportedly carry a triple rear camera unit comprising a 50-megapixel primary camera and a 13-megapixel ultrawide sensor. Instead of the 2-megapixel depth sensor, the new model might bring a 10-megapixel 3x optical zoom sensor.

The Motorola ThinkPhone 2025 is said to pack a 4,310mAh battery which would be a downgrade from the 5,000mAh battery of the predecessor. The upcoming handset could support 68W fast charging with the bundled Turbo Power charger. It could measure 154.1x71.2x8.1mm and weighs 171 grams.

Motorola's ThinkPhone 2025 is said to have Gorilla Glass 7i protection and an IP68-rated build for underwater protection. It could come with MIL-STD-810H certification and carbon fibre back.

 

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Motorola ThinkPhone 2025, Motorola ThinkPhone, Motorola, Motorola ThinkPhone Specifications, Lenovo ThinkPhone by Motorola
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Google Cloud, Research Units Collaborate to Speed AI Development
OpenAI Advanced Voice Mode With Human-Like Emotive Speech Rolling Out to All Paid ChatGPT Users
Motorola ThinkPhone 2025 Design, Specifications Leaked, Tipped to Get MediaTek Dimensity 7300 SoC, IP68 Rating
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Airtel Xstream AirFiber Plans 2024: Everything You Need to Know
  2. Vivo V40e With MediaTek Dimensity 7300 SoC Launched in India: See Price
  3. Nothing's Phone 3 Spotted in the Ear Open Launch Video
  4. iQOO Z9 Turbo+ With MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ SoC, 6,400mAh Battery Launched
  5. Redmi Watch 5 Lite With Up to 18 Days Battery Life Launched in India
  6. AsusÂ Zenbook S 14 With Intel Core Ultra Series 2 CPUsÂ Debuts in India
  7. Nothing OS 3.0 Will Bring New Customisation Options and These Features
  8. Moto G Stylus 5G (2025) Leaked Render Shows Larger Rear Camera Module
#Latest Stories
  1. Google Photos Could Get New Feature That Uses Gemini AI to Create Memory Recaps
  2. Microsoft Launches ‘Correction’, an AI Feature That Can Detect and Fix AI Hallucinations
  3. Marshall Monitor III ANC Headphones Launched in India in Collaboration With Billie Joe Armstrong: Specifications, Price
  4. Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Series Price, Sale Date Accidentally Leaked Ahead of Expected Launch
  5. Binance Claims It Helped ED Crack Fiewin Gaming Scam that Defrauded Players of $47.6 Million
  6. Motorola ThinkPhone 2025 Design, Specifications Leaked, Tipped to Get MediaTek Dimensity 7300 SoC, IP68 Rating
  7. OpenAI Advanced Voice Mode With Human-Like Emotive Speech Rolling Out to All Paid ChatGPT Users
  8. Snapchat Partners With Google to Deploy My AI Powered by Gemini, Adds Computer Vision Capabilities
  9. Wear OS 5 Update Rollout Begins for Google Pixel Watch 2 and Older Models: What’s New
  10. Redmi Watch 5 Lite With 1.96-Inch AMOLED Screen, Up to 18 Days Battery Life Launched in India
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »