Technology News

BTC, ETH Open with Price Dips, Polkadot and Monero Emerge Among Gainers

With a minor loss of 0.22 percent, Bitcoin opened trading at $16,848 (roughly Rs. 13.8 lakh).

Written by Radhika Parashar, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 6 January 2023 11:03 IST
BTC, ETH Open with Price Dips, Polkadot and Monero Emerge Among Gainers

Photo Credit: Pixabay/ Petre Barlea

The global crypto market valuation stands at $816 billion

Highlights
  • Dogecoin, Shiba Inu saw losses
  • Baby Doge Coin, Augur saw profits
  • Stablecoins saw losses

The crypto price chart showed losses next to most cryptocurrencies on Friday, January 6. With a minor loss of 0.22 percent, Bitcoin opened trading at $16,848 (roughly Rs. 13.8 lakh). The asset traced a similar pricing trajectory on Binance and Coinbase among other international exchanges. In the last 24 hours, Bitcoin recorded a minor price hike of $32 (roughly Rs. 2,640). Out of BTC's pre-decided supply limit of 21 million tokens, 92 percent, making up for over 19 million tokens are already in circulation.

Ether registered a loss of 0.41 percent. As per the crypto price tracker of Gadgets 360, ETH opened trading at the price point of $1,250 (roughly Rs. 1.03 lakh).

Among other loss-making altcoins, Polygon, Litecoin, Solana, Tron, Uniswap, and Avalanche, marked their names.

Stablecoins pegged against the US dollar like Tether, USD Coin, and Binance USD failed to grab any profits.

After days of continuously seeing small gains, memecoins Shiba Inu and Dogecoin are showing losses on the price chart.

With most cryptocurrencies settling with value dips, the global crypto market cap fell by 0.50 percent in the last 24 hours.

At the time of writing, the global crypto market valuation stands at $816 billion (roughly Rs. 67,40,022 crore), showed the data by CoinMarketCap.

Among the small number of altcoins that saw profits, Cardano, Polkadot, Leo, Monero, and Iota registered their names.

Baby Doge Coin, Augur, Kishu Inu, and Doge Killer registered small profits.

“The crypto market started off the week slowly due to the holiday season but picked up momentum later in the week. Bitcoin has been trading in a narrow range in recent days, indicating a lack of strong movement from either bulls or bears. The sentiment for ETH remains somewhat bullish. Market volatility remained high following the release of the Federal Open Market Committee's minutes,” Edul Patel, the CEO and co-founder of Mudrex told Gadgets 360.

Amid growing use cases of cryptocurrencies and the blockchain technology, players in the sector are turning to space tech to finetune the industries.

Earlier this week, a Falcon 9 rocket from Elon Musk's SpaceX released Crypto1 satellite from the Cryptosat team into the Earth's orbit on January 3. Like its predecessor, this satellite is aimed at powering cryptographic, blockchain, and ledger applications. The physical accessibility of satellites makes them a secure point-of-information storage, that guarantees the confidentiality of sensitive data and computations.

Will crypto tax hurt the industry in India? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.

Cryptocurrency is an unregulated digital currency, not a legal tender and subject to market risks. The information provided in the article is not intended to be and does not constitute financial advice, trading advice or any other advice or recommendation of any sort offered or endorsed by NDTV. NDTV shall not be responsible for any loss arising from any investment based on any perceived recommendation, forecast or any other information contained in the article. 

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.

Cryptocurrency Prices across Indian exchanges

Comments

Catch the latest from the Consumer Electronics Show on Gadgets 360, at our CES 2023 hub.

Further reading: Cryptocurrency, Bitcoin, Ether, Polygon, Litecoin, Solana, Tron, Uniswap, Avalanche, Tether, USD Coin, Binance USD, Shiba Inu, Dogecoin, Cardano, Polkadot, Leo, Monero, Iota, Baby Doge Coin, Augur, Kishu Inu, Doge Killer
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar is a senior correspondent for Gadgets 360. She has been reporting on tech and telecom for the last three years now and will be focussing on writing about all things crypto. Besides this, she is a major sitcom nerd and often replies in Chandler Bing and Michael Scott references. For tips or queries you could reach out to her at RadhikaP@ndtv.com. More
Twitter Hack: Email Addresses of 200 Million Users Leaked on Hacking Forum, Security Researcher Says
Featured video of the day
Google Chrome: Simple Steps To Make It Faster

Related Stories

BTC, ETH Open with Price Dips, Polkadot and Monero Emerge Among Gainers
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Redmi Watch 3 With 1.75-Inch AMOLED Screen Launched, Redmi Band 2 Follows
  2. Motorola Brings Jio 5G Support to These 10 Smartphones in India
  3. Google Pixel 7a Hands-on Video Appears Online, Design Tipped
  4. Google Pixel 7a Leak Hints at RAM Upgrade: All Details
  5. OnePlus 11 5G With Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, 100W Fast Charging Goes Official
  6. Redmi Note 12 Series With Up to 200-Megapixel Camera Launched in India: Details
  7. Redmi Note 12 Pro+ 5G First Impressions: Moving Up the Ladder
  8. OnePlus Nord Buds CE Review
  9. OnePlus Ace 2 Key Specifications Tipped Again, May Launch Soon
  10. OnePlus 10R 5G (150W Endurance Edition) Review: Identity Crisis
#Latest Stories
  1. BTC, ETH Open with Price Dips, Polkadot and Monero Emerge Among Gainers
  2. WhatsApp Proxy Support Officially Launched to Help Users Bypass Internet Shutdowns: All You Need to Know
  3. Twitter Hack: Email Addresses of 200 Million Users Leaked on Hacking Forum, Security Researcher Says
  4. Google Said to Be Preparing to Approach Supreme Court to Block CCI's Android Antitrust Ruling
  5. CES 2023: Qualcomm Unveils Snapdragon Satellite; Two-Way Satellite-Based Messaging for Android Phones to Arrive Soon
  6. Redmi K60 Series Price Confirmed to Be Above Rs. 30,000 in India: All Details
  7. CES 2023: Samsung Plans to Create a Connected World With Its SmartThings Station, SmartThings Pet Care, More
  8. Sennheiser Conversation Clear Plus Announced, Helps Lessen Noise and Boost Voices
  9. Apple Watch Saves 16-Year-Old Skier’s Life by Detecting Low Blood Oxygen Saturation: Report
  10. iPhone Maker Foxconn Says Output at Largest China Plant Recovering Despite Revenue Drop
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.