Technology News
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Infinix GT 10 Pro, GT 10 Pro+ Design and Key Specifications Leak, Looks Similar to Nothing Phone 2

Infinix GT 10 Pro, GT 10 Pro+ Design and Key Specifications Leak, Looks Similar to Nothing Phone 2

Infinix previously teased the arrival of a new GT series smartphone that resembles the recently launched Nothing Phone 2.

Written by David Delima | Updated: 16 July 2023 11:38 IST
Infinix GT 10 Pro, GT 10 Pro+ Design and Key Specifications Leak, Looks Similar to Nothing Phone 2

Photo Credit: Infinix XClub

A diagram of the company's phone that resembles the Nothing Phone 2

Highlights
  • Infinix GT 10 Pro+ leaked images show a transparent rear panel
  • The handset is tipped to be powered by a Dimensity 8050 SoC
  • The Infinix GT 10 Pro+ appears to resemble the Nothing Phone 2

Infinix GT 10 Pro+ has surfaced online in a new leak that reveals the design and key specifications of the handset. The Chinese smartphone maker previously revealed that it was working on a handset that would resemble the design of the Nothing Phone 2 that was recently launched by the UK-based startup led by Carl Pei. The upcoming smartphone series is tipped to comprise the Infinix GT 10 Pro and Infinix GT 10 Pro+, according to details shared by a tipster on a Chinese microblogging website.

Weibo user Perfect Arrangement Digital (translated from Chinese) leaked images (via Abhishek Yadav) of two smartphones — the Infinix GT 10 Pro and GT 10 Pro+ — that are expected to make their debut in China soon. The image of the Infinix GT 10 Pro+ suggests that the device will sport a transparent rear panel. Tipster Yogesh Brar tweeted that the handset will have a clear rear glass panel located above LED strips.

infinix gt 10pro plus perfectarrangementdigital weibo infinix gt 10 pro plus

Infinix GT 10 Pro+ (left) and GT 10 Pro
Photo Credit: Weibo/ Perfect Arrangement Digital (translated)

 

The key specifications of the handsets appear on the "About phone" section of the settings app in the leaked images. The Infinix GT 10 Pro+ is shown to be powered by a Dimensity 8050 chipset, while the GT 10 Pro model will be equipped with a Dimensity 1300 SoC. Both phones will sport full-HD+ displays and run on Android 13. They will feature a 108-megapixel triple-rear camera setup and a 32-megapixel selfie camera, as per the leaked images that show both handsets will pack 5,000mAh batteries.

Earlier this week, Infinix revealed via a press release that the company is working on a smartphone that will resemble the Nothing Phone 2, sharing a diagram of the phones next to each other with a similar curved LED notification strip located at the centre of the rear panel.

At the time, the Chinese smartphone firm had suggested that the phone will debut as part of a new GT series of phones aimed at gamers. The images leaked on Weibo match the diagram shared by Infinix, including the camera module that is aligned to the top left corner of the phone..

Nothing CEO Carl Pei responded to a tipster who posted the information leaked by the company, stating that it was "Time to get the lawyers ready". However, it is currently unclear whether these LED strips on the Infinix GT 10 Pro+ will mimic the functionality of Nothing's smartphones.

Will the Nothing Phone 2 serve as the successor to the Phone 1, or will the two co-exist? We discuss the company's recently launched handset and more on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Infinix GT 10 Pro Plus, Infinix GT 10 Pro, Infinix GT 10 Pro series, Infinix GT 10 Pro Plus specifications, Infinix GT 10 Pro specifications, Infinix
David Delima
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, on Twitter at @DxDavey, and Mastodon at mstdn.social/@delima. More
Amazon Prime Day 2023 Sale: Here Are the Best Deals on Monitors
Amazon Prime Day Sale 2023: Top Deals on Samsung Galaxy M04, Redmi 12C, Nokia C12 and More
Infinix GT 10 Pro, GT 10 Pro+ Design and Key Specifications Leak, Looks Similar to Nothing Phone 2
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Amazon Prime Day Sale 2023: Here Are the Best Deals on Apple Products
  2. Amazon Prime Day 2023 Sale: Here Are the Best Smartphone Deals
  3. Live: Best Amazon Prime Day Deals on Smartphones, Earphones and More
  4. These Are the Best-Selling Devices During the Amazon Prime Day 2023 Sale
  5. Highlights: Best Early Deals on Day 1 of Amazon Prime Day
  6. Redmi Note 13 Reportedly Spotted on EEC Listing: All Details
  7. Vivo V29 Pro Reportedly Spotted on Geekbench With 12GB RAM, Android 13
  8. Netflix Series 'Kaala Paani' Announced, Starring Ashutosh Gowariker, Mona Singh
  9. PlayStation 5, PS5 Accessories Discounted: Amazon Prime Day 2023 Sale
  10. Top Discounts on Xiaomi Pad 6, iPad (2021) for Amazon Prime Day 2023
#Latest Stories
  1. Infinix GT 10 Pro, GT 10 Pro+ Design and Key Specifications Leak, Looks Similar to Nothing Phone 2
  2. Twitter Cash Flow Still Negative Because of 50 Percent Drop in Ad Revenue, Heavy Debt: Elon Musk
  3. India’s New Online Gaming Tax Will Stifle Foreign Investment, Put $2.5 Billion Investment at Risk: Gaming Firms
  4. Tesla Rolls Out First Cybertruck After Two-Year Delay: All Details
  5. Elon Musk's xAI Will Use Public Tweets for AI Model Training, to Work With Twitter and Tesla
  6. Amazon Prime Day Sale 2023 Goes Live: Here's How to Avail Best Deals and Discounts
  7. Crypto, Metaverse Threats as Serious as Those Around Dynamite: Home Minister Amit Shah
  8. Chandrayaan-3 Landing Is Important Step for Exploration: ISRO Chief
  9. Redmi Note 13 Spotted on EEC Listing; Another Redmi Smartphone Appears: Report
  10. EV Maker BYD Said to Be Planning to Invest $1 Billion in India for Electric Cars, Batteries
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.