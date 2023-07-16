Infinix GT 10 Pro+ has surfaced online in a new leak that reveals the design and key specifications of the handset. The Chinese smartphone maker previously revealed that it was working on a handset that would resemble the design of the Nothing Phone 2 that was recently launched by the UK-based startup led by Carl Pei. The upcoming smartphone series is tipped to comprise the Infinix GT 10 Pro and Infinix GT 10 Pro+, according to details shared by a tipster on a Chinese microblogging website.

Weibo user Perfect Arrangement Digital (translated from Chinese) leaked images (via Abhishek Yadav) of two smartphones — the Infinix GT 10 Pro and GT 10 Pro+ — that are expected to make their debut in China soon. The image of the Infinix GT 10 Pro+ suggests that the device will sport a transparent rear panel. Tipster Yogesh Brar tweeted that the handset will have a clear rear glass panel located above LED strips.

Infinix GT 10 Pro+ (left) and GT 10 Pro

Photo Credit: Weibo/ Perfect Arrangement Digital (translated)

The key specifications of the handsets appear on the "About phone" section of the settings app in the leaked images. The Infinix GT 10 Pro+ is shown to be powered by a Dimensity 8050 chipset, while the GT 10 Pro model will be equipped with a Dimensity 1300 SoC. Both phones will sport full-HD+ displays and run on Android 13. They will feature a 108-megapixel triple-rear camera setup and a 32-megapixel selfie camera, as per the leaked images that show both handsets will pack 5,000mAh batteries.

Earlier this week, Infinix revealed via a press release that the company is working on a smartphone that will resemble the Nothing Phone 2, sharing a diagram of the phones next to each other with a similar curved LED notification strip located at the centre of the rear panel.

At the time, the Chinese smartphone firm had suggested that the phone will debut as part of a new GT series of phones aimed at gamers. The images leaked on Weibo match the diagram shared by Infinix, including the camera module that is aligned to the top left corner of the phone..

Nothing CEO Carl Pei responded to a tipster who posted the information leaked by the company, stating that it was "Time to get the lawyers ready". However, it is currently unclear whether these LED strips on the Infinix GT 10 Pro+ will mimic the functionality of Nothing's smartphones.

