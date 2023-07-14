Technology News

Nothing Phone 2: An Upgrade to the Phone 1 or Will the Two Coexist?

On this week’s Orbital episode, we discuss whether everything we like and dislike about the Nothing Phone 2.

Written by Sheldon Pinto, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 14 July 2023 07:12 IST
Nothing Phone 2: An Upgrade to the Phone 1 or Will the Two Coexist?

Nothing Phone 2 will go on sale in India from 21 July and pricing starts at Rs. 44,999

Nothing Phone 2 was recently announced by the Carl Pei-led smartphone maker Nothing. The UK startup announced two new products, including the company's second-generation .smartphone. The new handset builds on the design language and features of the Nothing Phone 1, which set the tone and expectations for smartphones from the brand. Given that the Nothing Phone 2 closely follows the same formula, it seems like an obvious upgrade for those who seek better raw performance from their smartphone or find their existing Nothing Phone 1 lacking in some ways.

On this week's episode of the Gadgets 360 podcast Orbital, Reviews Editor Roydon Cerejo, who spent a few days with the Nothing Phone 2 smartphone, talks to guest host and Senior Reviewer Sheldon Pinto — that's me — about the new phone from Nothing. While our first impressions of the device can be found on the Gadgets 360 website, our comprehensive review will be out soon. Until then, we discuss every new feature and talk about the immediate competition from other smartphone brands. As it has been with the Nothing Phone 1, the second-generation Nothing phone also sees competition from smartphones below and above the segment.

It hasn't been very long since the Nothing's Phone 1 was launched, and we certainly liked and disliked some things about that smartphone in our review. Its design is still as unique as when we first laid our eyes on it and its gimmicky Glyph lighting system is gradually maturing into something sensible. That  phone also offered premium features like wireless charging, and an IP rating, that are still hard to find in the sub Rs. 30,000 segment.

Moving to the new Nothing Phone 2, there are very subtle improvements, but these do make the phone feel very different from the sharper and edgier design of the Phone 1. Other changes also include a dash instead of a dot for the red camera recording indicator.

Surprisingly, there are a lot of changes to Nothing OS as well. From new wallpapers to new widgets and beyond, there's a new minimalist design theme on the Nothing Phone 2. Thankfully, Nothing will not be leaving Phone 1 owners out in the cold as the newer software will be coming to the older device as well. There's also newer ways to track orders with a timer-like indicator using the Glyph lighting interface as well. 

Will the Nothing Phone 2 replace the Nothing Phone 1 entirely? This is a pertinent question because both smartphones were launched at different price points. The Nothing Phone 1 was launched from Rs. 32,999, while the Nothing Phone 2 will go on sale from Rs. 44,999. The Phone 2 also includes a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen1 SoC commonly found in devices which are priced from Rs. 38,000 onwards. Nothing has yet to confirm if both smartphones will remain on sale at different price points or whether the Phone 1 will be discontinued.

We also discuss the competition, since the Nothing Phone 2 also competes with smartphones above and below its price point.

If you're new to the Gadgets 360 website, you can easily find the Gadgets 360 podcast Orbital on your favourite platform — be it Amazon Music, Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Gaana, JioSaavn, Spotify, or wherever you listen to your podcasts.

Don't forget to follow the Gadgets 360 podcast wherever you're listening. Please also rate us and leave a review.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Nothing Phone 2

Nothing Phone 2

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.70-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 12GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 13
Resolution 1080x2412 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Nothing, Nothing Phone 2, Nothing Phone 2 Features, Nothing Phone 2 Software, Nothing Phone 2 Design, Nothing Phone 2 Price in India
Sheldon Pinto
Sheldon Pinto
Sheldon Pinto is based in Mumbai, and has several years of experience in reviewing smartphones and gadgets. As a Senior Reviewer at Gadgets 360, you will always find him deeply immersed in his reviews, switching from one phone to another. When the battery dies out, Sheldon is always browsing the web for a good sci-fi movie or reading up on cars and bikes. He also loves creating lists of interesting places to eat and travel. Sheldon is available on Twitter at @shellshocd, and you can mail him at ...More
Emmy Nominations 2023: Succession Leads the Pack With 27 Nods, The Last of Us in Close Second
OnePlus Open Foldable Tipped to Launch on August 29, Said to Offer Excellent Performance and Design

Related Stories

Nothing Phone 2: An Upgrade to the Phone 1 or Will the Two Coexist?
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Chandrayaan-3 Launch Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch ISRO's Mission
  2. Amazon Prime Day: Here Are the Best Early Deals Before the Sale Begins
  3. Realme C53 With 108-Megapixel Camera Set to Launch in India on This Date
  4. Vivo V29 Pro Reportedly Spotted on Geekbench With 12GB RAM, Android 13
  5. Nothing Phone 2 vs iQoo Neo 7 Pro: Price, Specifications Comparison
  6. Honor Watch 4 With 1.75-Inch Display, e-SIM Support Launched: Check Price
  7. Tesla in Talks to Set Up India Plant, Cars to Start at Rs. 20 Lakh: Report
  8. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 to Fast X: 2023’s Biggest Movies on Streaming, VOD
  9. Nothing Phone 2 vs OnePlus 11R: Price in India, Specifications Compared
  10. iOS 17 Beta Update Reportedly Adds These Features for Users in India
#Latest Stories
  1. iPhone Assembler Foxconn in Talks With TSMC and TMH to Set Up Semiconductor Fabrication Units in India: Report
  2. Chandrayaan-3 Launch Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch ISRO's Lunar Mission
  3. Indian Online Gaming Firms Planning to Relocate Could Violate Laws: Official
  4. OpenAI, Associated Press Partner to Explore Generative AI Use in News
  5. Zomato Temporarily Halts New Users on Its UPI Platform to Incorporate Feedback
  6. Chandrayaan-3 Mission Will Be Successful, Game-Changer Event for India: Former ISRO Scientist
  7. BNB Chain to Receive ‘ZhangHeng’ Upgrade: Everything to Know
  8. Web3, Crypto Advocacy Groups From India and Singapore Sign MoU, Will Work on Growth of Sector
  9. Celsius Founder, Former CEO Arrested Over Fraud Charges as SEC Sues Crypto Firm
  10. Vi Partners With Truecaller to Prevent Customer Service Fraud Calls
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.