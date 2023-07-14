Nothing Phone 2 was launched in India earlier this week, and the design of the UK startup's latest handset will soon be cloned by another smartphone company. Days after the debut of the Nothing Phone 2 in global markets, including India, Infinix has hinted that it will release a new smartphone with a similar rear design to Nothing's handsets, from the dual rear camera setup to the inclusion of what appear to be LED strips on the rear panel. Nothing CEO Carl Pei also reacted to the development on Twitter.

Infinix shared a teaser of an upcoming smartphone dubbed "GT" in a press release on Thursday that was first posted to the company's community platform, XClub. The image shared by the company shows what appears to be two diagrams of the Nothing Phone with a section of the Glyph Interface surrounding the letter N at the centre with the company's dot matrix font. A third diagram depicts a handset that also sports two rear cameras at the top-left corner, and what appears to resemble the Glyph Interface on the rear panel.

Infinix's render of the upcoming GT series smartphone

Photo Credit: Infinix XClub via Mukul Sharma (@stufflistings)

The company also stated that the smartphone looks very similar to the recently launched Nothing Phone, and suggested that the phone will be aimed at gamers. However, it is difficult to ascertain whether the phone will simply feature a similar transparent rear panel like the Nothing Phone 2, or whether it will also feature LED strips and whether they will be used to display notifications like the recently launched handset from Nothing.

Meanwhile, Nothing CEO Carl Pei, who spotted a screenshot of the post shared by tipster Mukul Sharma on Twitter, was not impressed. "Time to get the lawyers ready!" he replied, along with a laughing emoji in response to a tweet by Sharma. Pei also confirmed to a Twitter user who asked if the Glyph Interface was patented, stating that the company had to protect its innovations.

Time to get the lawyers ready! 😂 — Carl Pei (@getpeid) July 13, 2023

Launched in India on July 11, the Nothing Phone 2 looks similar to the company's first-generation Phone 1 that made its debut in the country last year. Aside from a few visual changes to the Glyph Interface and the switch to curved glass for the rear panel, as well as a centre-aligned hole punch selfie camera cutout, the Nothing Phone 2 is similar in appearance to its predecessor. However, the smartphone's internals include a more powerful Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, a larger LTPO OLED display, and a bigger 4,700mAh battery.

