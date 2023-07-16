Amazon Prime Day 2023 Sale: Here Are the Best Deals on Monitors

Amazon Prime Day 2023 sale is into its second and final day, with discounts across different product categories. We've covered some of the best deals on PC peripherals like mice and keyboards, but the Prime Day sale is offering deep discounts on monitors, too.

Prime Day is perhaps the perfect time to buy components for your PC build, be it graphics cards or RAM sticks. No PC build, however, is complete without a monitor tailored to your needs. Here are our picks for some of the best Prime Day deals on monitors

Zebronics AC32FHD curved LED monitor

Zebronics AC32 curved LED monitor represents one of the best deals on monitors during the ongoing Prime Day sale. The 32-inch FHD (1,920x1,080 pixels) resolution monitor is available for a cut price of Rs. 11,998, down from its MRP of Rs. 29,999. Customers using SBI or ICICI bank credit cards will get an additional 10 percent discount of up to Rs. 1,500.

The monitor features a refresh rate of 75Hz and a peak brightness of 250 nits. It sports HDMI and VGA dual inputs, and built-in speakers.

Buy now at: Rs. 11,998 (MRP Rs. 29,999)

Acer Nitro VG240Y S LCD monitor

The Acer Nitro VG240Y S is a 23.8-Inch IPS FHD (1,920x1,080 pixels) LCD monitor tailored specifically for gaming. It features AMD Freesync to deliver 0.5ms response time and has a screen refresh rate of 165Hz for ultra smooth gaming experience. The monitor has a wide-angle view and goes up to 250 nits in brightness.

The Acer monitor is available for Rs. 10,899 during the ongoing sale, with additional benefits reserved for ICICI and SBI bank cardholders.

Buy now at: Rs. 10,899 (MRP Rs. 24,000)

LG 29-inch UltraWide monitor

Ultrawide monitors are tailored for gamers, creators and video editors. The LG 29-inch UltraWide is an IPS FHD (2,560x1,080 pixels) monitor with a refresh rate of 100Hz. The LG monitor has two 7W in-built speakers. It also has a host of ports, including USB Typce-C, HDMI and a display port.

The monitor is currently selling at a slashed price of Rs. 17,999, down from its listed retail price of Rs. 26,000.

Buy now at: Rs. 17,999 (MRP Rs. 26,000)

Acer XZ306CX ultrawide curved LCD monitor

Acer has its own ultrawide curved monitor offering, too. The Acer XZ306CX is a 29.5-Inch ultrawide curved LCD Monitor with 2,560x1,080 pixel resolution. The monitor has a 200Hz refresh rate, which is ideal for gaming. This LG monitor is priced at Rs. 20,777 during the ongoing sale, down from its MRP of Rs. 35,000.

The LG monitor sports two 2W in-built stereo speakers, two HDMI (v1.4) ports, one HDMI (v2.0) port and a display port.

Buy now at: Rs. 20,777 (MRP Rs. 35,000)

Samsung M5 FHD smart monitor

The Samsung M5 FHD (1,920x1,080 pixels) smart monitor offers a host of smart TV apps, OTT platforms, and AirPlay support. It has a built-in IoT hub to manage all smart home devices. The monitor comes in two sizes — 27-inch and 32-inch. During the Prime Day sale, the 27-inch model is currently priced at Rs. 17,399, while the 32-inch model comes in at Rs. 20,099.

Buy now at: Rs. 17,399 (MRP Rs. 33,500) for 27-inch and Rs. 20,099 (MRP Rs. 36,000) for 32-inch

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.