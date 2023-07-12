Technology News

Nothing Phone 2 vs OnePlus 11R: Price in India, Specifications Compared

Nothing Phone 2 and OnePlus 11R are powered by Qualcomm's octa-core Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 12 July 2023 16:39 IST
Photo Credit: Flipkart

Nothing Phone 2 (left) and OnePlus 11R (left)

Highlights
  • Nothing Phone 2 sports a 6.7-inch full-HD+ LTPO OLED display
  • Both phones carry a 50-megapixel Sony IMX890 primary sensor
  • OnePlus 11R has a 5,000mAh battery with 100W SUPERVOOC S flash charging

Nothing Phone 2 was launched in India on July 11 as a successor to the Nothing Phone 1, while the OnePlus 11R was released earlier this year in February as a rebranded OnePlus Ace 2 and succeeded the OnePlus 10R. Both phones are powered by Qualcomm's octa-core Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoCs and use a 50-megapixel Sony IMX890 primary sensor at the rear. The handsets share differences in their design elements and features. Let us compare other specifications of the handsets alongside their price points in the country.

Nothing Phone 2 vs OnePlus 11R price in India

The base 8GB + 128GB variant of the Nothing Phone 2 is priced at Rs. 44,999 in India. Meanwhile, the 12GB + 256GB and 12GB + 512GB variants of the phone are listed at Rs. 49,999 and Rs. 54,999, respectively. The phone is offered in Dark Gray and White colour options. It will go on sale starting July 21 via Flipkart and select retail outlets.

On the other hand, the base 8GB + 256GB variant of the OnePlus 11R is marked at Rs. 39,999, while the 16GB + 256GB option is available in the country for Rs. 44,999. The model launched in Galactic Silver and Sonic Black colourways. It is available for purchase through Amazon, the OnePlus website, and retail stores across the country.

Nothing Phone 2 vs OnePlus 11R specifications, features

Sporting a 6.7-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,412 pixels) LTPO OLED display, the Nothing Phone 2 offers an adaptive refresh rate of up to 120Hz, a touch sampling rate of 240Hz, and a peak brightness of 1600 nits. The OnePlus 11R, on the other hand, features a 6.74-inch full-HD+ (2,772x1,240 pixels) curved AMOLED display with a similar refresh rate and a peak brightness of 1450 nits.

Both Nothing Phone 2 and OnePlus 11R are powered by an octa-core 4nm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 5G SoC. The Phone 2 is paired with up to 12GB of RAM along with up to 512GB of inbuilt storage while the OnePlus 11R comes with up to 16GB of RAM and 256GB of inbuilt storage. Both phones also run Android 13 out-of-the-box. The former has an OxygenOS 12.1 skin and the latter boots Nothing OS 2.0 on top of Android 13.

Coming to the cameras, the triple rear camera unit of the OnePlus 11R features a 50-megapixel Sony IMX890 primary sensor, an 8-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 2-megapixel sensor with a macro lens. With a similar primary sensor, the Nothing Phone 2 carries a dual rear camera system. Its secondary camera unit includes another 50-megapixel 1/2.76-inch Samsung JN1 sensor with an ultra-wide-angle lens with electronic image stabilisation (EIS). The OnePlus 11R and Phone 2 come equipped with a 16-megapixel and a 32-megapixel front camera sensor, respectively.

In the battery department, the OnePlus 11R packs a 5,000mAh cell that supports 100W SUPERVOOC S flash fast charging, whereas the Nothing Phone 2 is backed by a 4,700mAh battery with 45W PPS wired fast charging support. Notably, the charging brick for the latter is sold separately and does not come in the box.

OnePlus Nord 3 brings some serious upgrades over its predecessor, including some flagship-grade specifications. We discuss this and more on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Google Working on Android Feature That Auto Enables Airplane Mode During a Flight: Report
NASA to Unveil New Webb Image on Telescope's First Anniversary

